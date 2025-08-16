Soccer

Haaland double as Man City start with statement win over Wolves

16 August 2025 - 21:00 By Reuters
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal with Oscar Bobb and Tijjani Reijnders.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a crushing 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki netted debut goals for Pep Guardiola's revamped team in what they hope will be their first step towards improving on last season's disappointing third-place finish.

Haaland, who has scored in all four season-opening games during his spell in England's top flight, struck in the 34th minute when Reijnders chipped a ball through to Rico Lewis who sent in a low cross for the Norwegian to tap home.

Reijnders scored three minutes later and Haaland completed his brace in the 61st minute when Oscar Bobb pulled the ball back for him to fire a low drive past Jose Sa.

Cherki completed the rout after 81 minutes to ice an emphatic start to the season for City, who won the title four years in a row from 2021-24.

