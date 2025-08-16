Liverpool's Premier League season-opening match against Bournemouth was briefly halted on Friday after visiting forward Antoine Semenyo reported getting racist abuse from the crowd.
Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play at a Liverpool corner in the 29th minute to address the incident, summoning both managers to the touchline for a briefing.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Bournemouth counterpart Adam Smith were then called over to the benches for further instructions before play resumed four minutes later.
After halftime, an anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd at Anfield.
Ghana international Semenyo, 25, went on to score twice after play resumed, helping his side to briefly level the score before reigning Premier League champions Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory with a late surge.
“We're very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd,” England's Football Association said in a statement.
“Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs, and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure that the appropriate action is taken.”
Liverpool match halted after Bournemouth's Semenyo reports racist abuse from crowd
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell
Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man had been ejected from Anfield after reports of the racist abuse, adding that an investigation was under way. Liverpool said they would fully support the police investigation.
“Merseyside police will not tolerate hate crime of any form,” Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander for the game, said in a statement.
“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.
“There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening”
Liverpool coach Arne Slot was upset about the incident.
“It is clear that we do not want this in football,” the Dutchman said. “We definitely don't want this at Anfield ... This should never happen in football, let alone at Anfield.”
Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said: “Straight away, Antoine and the referee told us. The person has been identified.
“It's a big shame that these things keep happening. It's the first game of the season, a lovely game of football, and I have to speak about these things happening.”
The incident at Anfield follows reports of Tottenham Hotspur's French forward Mathys Tel being subjected to racist abuse on social media after missing a penalty in his side's Uefa Super Cup defeat by Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
