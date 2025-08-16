Soccer

Liverpool match halted after Bournemouth's Semenyo reports racist abuse from crowd

16 August 2025 - 08:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shakes hands with AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo after the match.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shakes hands with AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo after the match.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell

Liverpool's Premier League season-opening match against Bournemouth was briefly halted on Friday after visiting forward Antoine Semenyo reported getting racist abuse from the crowd.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play at a Liverpool corner in the 29th minute to address the incident, summoning both managers to the touchline for a briefing.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Bournemouth counterpart Adam Smith were then called over to the benches for further instructions before play resumed four minutes later.

After halftime, an anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd at Anfield.

Ghana international Semenyo, 25, went on to score twice after play resumed, helping his side to briefly level the score before reigning Premier League champions Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory with a late surge.

“We're very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd,” England's Football Association said in a statement.

“Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs, and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure that the appropriate action is taken.”

Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man had been ejected from Anfield after reports of the racist abuse, adding that an investigation was under way. Liverpool said they would fully support the police investigation.

“Merseyside police will not tolerate hate crime of any form,” Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander for the game, said in a statement.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.

“There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening”

Liverpool coach Arne Slot was upset about the incident.

“It is clear that we do not want this in football,” the Dutchman said. “We definitely don't want this at Anfield ... This should never happen in football, let alone at Anfield.”

Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said: “Straight away, Antoine and the referee told us. The person has been identified.

“It's a big shame that these things keep happening. It's the first game of the season, a lovely game of football, and I have to speak about these things happening.”

The incident at Anfield follows reports of Tottenham Hotspur's French forward Mathys Tel being subjected to racist abuse on social media after missing a penalty in his side's Uefa Super Cup defeat by Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

MORE:

Sports fans assured of safety and traffic measures for big-match weekend

Johannesburg will see major security and traffic management operations on Saturday as two major sporting events take place on the same day, the MTN8 ...
News
1 day ago

Bafana held by Niger, now must beat Uganda to make it to Chan's last 8

Bafana Bafana will have to qualify for the quarterfinal of Africa Nations Championship the hard way after playing to a 0-0 draw against Niger at the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso wants players to take the initiative on the pitch against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on players to take the initiative on the pitch during their hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Should Pirates' coach be sacked if he loses against Sundowns?

Should Pirates' coach be sacked if they lose again?
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane Soccer
  2. POLL | Should Pirates' coach be sacked if he loses against Sundowns? Soccer
  3. Maema braces for tough tie against Niger as Bafana push for a quarterfinal spot ... Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start Soccer
  5. AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says fatigue will catch up with Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's National Convention Day Two
LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS