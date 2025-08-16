Soccer

Pirates v Sundowns: Stage set for MTN8 semifinal showdown between old foes

16 August 2025 - 11:10
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng will do it again during the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng will do it again during the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is asking for efficiency from his players when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm). 

After three matches so far in all competitions, stuttering Pirates conceded three goals while they found the back of the net four times and Ouaddou wants them to be better in both boxes. 

“In football you have to be efficient in both boxes, it is about scoring and not conceding,” he said as they prepared for Sundowns.

“I would not go deep here to explain my philosophy, but I will be happy to sit with you to explain. At the moment, we need to be efficient in both boxes because this is the reality. We are going to try to achieve that for the next coming games.” 

The Buccaneers are up against the Brazilians who have started the season positively with two wins and one draw where they impressively scored seven goals and conceded only one. 

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said this match is special and his players must embrace the opportunity of writing their chapter in the story.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates host Sundowns in MTN8 semi showdown

In the 76th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassadors ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It is interesting to play a match of this magnitude so early in the season. This MTN8 tournament brings high level matches while teams are still developing, growing and setting themselves up for the season ahead. 

“It is important to hit the ground running and for players to arrive in the best condition and tactical adaptation as possible. We didn’t change the coach and we are trying to grow. 

“This kind of match always have a special story that is going to be written. It is a match that when the first whistle is blown, something is going to happen. Lets just forget about what happened in the past and focus on the game.” 

Cardoso said emotions must be in check because of the enormity of the occasion. 

“It is a match that must be handled properly in terms of emotions to produce a performance that will lead to the best result that you can get. We are going to Orlando Stadium to try to get the result and finalise the tie in the second leg and go to the final.” 

READ MORE

Bafana held by Niger, now must beat Uganda to make it to Chan's last 8

Bafana Bafana will have to qualify for the quarterfinal of Africa Nations Championship the hard way after playing to a 0-0 draw against Niger at the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso wants players to take the initiative on the pitch against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on players to take the initiative on the pitch during their hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal ...
Sport
1 day ago

We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out strongly in support of defender Tshepo Mashiloane who has come in for stinging criticism for his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pressure mounts for rattled Ouaddou as Pirates take on Sundowns in sold-out MTN8 semifinal

Two successive defeats in the Betway Premiership - at home to Sekhukhune United and away to Marumo Gallants - have cast a shadow of doubt about ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane Soccer
  2. POLL | Should Pirates' coach be sacked if he loses against Sundowns? Soccer
  3. Maema braces for tough tie against Niger as Bafana push for a quarterfinal spot ... Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start Soccer
  5. AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says fatigue will catch up with Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's National Convention Day Two
LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS