Pirates v Sundowns: Stage set for MTN8 semifinal showdown between old foes

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is asking for efficiency from his players when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
After three matches so far in all competitions, stuttering Pirates conceded three goals while they found the back of the net four times and Ouaddou wants them to be better in both boxes.
“In football you have to be efficient in both boxes, it is about scoring and not conceding,” he said as they prepared for Sundowns.
“I would not go deep here to explain my philosophy, but I will be happy to sit with you to explain. At the moment, we need to be efficient in both boxes because this is the reality. We are going to try to achieve that for the next coming games.”
The Buccaneers are up against the Brazilians who have started the season positively with two wins and one draw where they impressively scored seven goals and conceded only one.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said this match is special and his players must embrace the opportunity of writing their chapter in the story.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said this match is special and his players must embrace the opportunity of writing their chapter in the story.
“It is interesting to play a match of this magnitude so early in the season. This MTN8 tournament brings high level matches while teams are still developing, growing and setting themselves up for the season ahead.
“It is important to hit the ground running and for players to arrive in the best condition and tactical adaptation as possible. We didn’t change the coach and we are trying to grow.
“This kind of match always have a special story that is going to be written. It is a match that when the first whistle is blown, something is going to happen. Lets just forget about what happened in the past and focus on the game.”
Cardoso said emotions must be in check because of the enormity of the occasion.
“It is a match that must be handled properly in terms of emotions to produce a performance that will lead to the best result that you can get. We are going to Orlando Stadium to try to get the result and finalise the tie in the second leg and go to the final.”
