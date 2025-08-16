With Ouaddou having made four changes in his starting XI, slotting in Thalente Mbatha to partner Sihle Nduli in the middle of the park and Sebelebele on the right wing in the place of Oswin Appollis, there was balance and better intent when Pirates attacked.
Sebelebele's late strike helps Pirates hold Sundowns in MTN8 semifinal first leg
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Abdeslam Ouaddou lived to see more days as Orlando Pirates coach thanks to Kamogelo Sebelebele's cool finish that gave Pirates a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal played at a sold-out Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Ouaddou avoided a third successive loss in all competitions, a situation that could have put his job on the line. The Moroccan-born coach had come to this match under immense pressure after Bucs started with two defeats in the Betway Premiership with losses against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.
Until Sebelebele's goal, his first since joining the Bucs from TS Galaxy in July, Sundowns had looked to be cruising to victory through Teboho Mokoena's first-half header.
In a pulsating encounter in which Sundowns lost their skipper Themba Zwane when he pulled a muscle in the 13th minute, the game was open in both halves and Pirates could have punished the visitors had they had the ability to read their high line well. Often Pirates were caught offside when they had a chance.
But when Sebelebele latched on to a pass free on the right with four minutes remaining, there was nothing that could save Sundowns as he planted his shot past an advancing Ronwen Williams who had saved his team a couple of times before then.
With Ouaddou having made four changes in his starting XI, slotting in Thalente Mbatha to partner Sihle Nduli in the middle of the park and Sebelebele on the right wing in the place of Oswin Appollis, there was balance and better intent when Pirates attacked.
It was, however, up front where Ouaddou’s changes made an impact as Evidence Makgopa gave Bucs a different dimension with his ability to fetch the ball down the middle when the situation demanded.
Deano Van Rooyen also stabilised Pirates on the right flank and often supported Sebelebele when they were in attack.
When Sundowns took the lead it was mainly because of the Pirates defence being caught asleep when they had to defend a corner kick. They allowed Mokoena to connect with Marcelo Allende’s set piece without anyone challenging him.
Makgopa was particularly badly positioned when Mokoena headed in that goal because he had decided to stand on the goal line when his height could have been vital in stopping the header in the first place.
Pirates started the second half better and could have equalised within the first five minutes had Hotto not shot wide when he was put through by Patrick Maswanganyi, who himself shot over the bar after being set up by Makgopa.
Chaine stood between Sundowns stretching their lead when he came out to block Iqraam Rayners' shot in one of the few times that the Sundowns marksman managed to break free from the tight marking of Bucs skipper Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
But despite dominating possession after making all these changes, Pirates still lacked sharpness in the final third where their moves were at times easily cut off by the Sundowns defence.
Makgopa got what was possibly a clear-cut chance in the 77th minute when Sundowns defender Grant Kekana trapped a back pass onto his path. The gangling striker rushed his strike which was easily saved by Williams who also had to parry Sebelebele's shot before being saved by the upright when Sipho Nduli headed unmarked.
In the end Sebelebele had the last laugh as he finally found the equaliser for Pirates, giving Ouaddou more time to get things right ahead of what will be another sold-out blockbuster at the Lucas Moripe Stadium next Saturday. But before Saturday's match Pirates will play Stellenbosch in Orlando while Sundowns will be away to Magesi FC. Both matches will be on Wednesday.
