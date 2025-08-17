Soccer

Arsenal kicks off new campaign at optimistic Manchester United

17 August 2025 - 11:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres heads at goal against Athletic Bilbao.
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres heads at goal against Athletic Bilbao.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Arsenal begins yet another season with hopes of ending its Premier League title drought on Sunday when it visits a Manchester United side looking to rebound from its worst season in recent memory.

The Gunners have finished as EPL runners-up in three consecutive campaigns now, most recently 10 points behind Liverpool in the 2024-25 campaign that concluded in May but was clinched by late April.

But after struggling at times in front of goal last season — finishing without a single attacker reaching double digits in the league — Arsenal are hopeful that their reported $74m (R1.3bn) spent on a transfer fee to acquire Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Portugal's Sporting Club will prove worth the investment.

And Gunners manager Mikel Arteta knows how important it will be to help the 27-year-old, who had a career-best 39 league goals last season, acclimate to the heightened demands of the Premier League after winning consecutive Primeira Liga titles.

Haaland double as Man City start with statement win over Wolves

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a crushing 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Sport
18 hours ago

“We want to do everything,” Arteta said. “First of all, understanding the player and exposing the player to the conditions that he can fulfil his incredible potential. Then that's going to be the key, and the good thing is that many players, many strikers, they have come from different leagues, they have come to the Premier League and been successful. And it's for us, creating the right context for Viktor to do what he does best, which is to score goals.”

Gyorkeres will see one familiar face in the form of opposing manager Ruben Amorim, who left Sporting to take the Man U job last November.

If anything, the league form got worse after Amorim's arrival, with the Red Devils finishing 15th in their worst top-flight showing since finishing 21st and being relegated in 1973-74.

But the Portuguese manager did take Man U to the Europa League final, where they lost to Tottenham Hotspur, and has seen several reinforcements signed during the summer. Among them: Former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha and former Brentford striker Bryan Mbuemo.

With a full preseason, squad reinforcements and no European commitments to manage, Amorim is hopeful his side will be significantly improved. But he admits only results will prove it.

“It's hard to know, because we cannot change everything in four weeks,” Amorim said. “But we are better. I know we are training better and harder. So I know that we are more prepared to cope with the demands of the game. We have new players, that we need to understand in the real game what they are capable of doing in the moment.”

-Field Level Media

MORE:

Sebelebele's late strike helps Pirates hold Sundowns in MTN8 semifinal first leg

Abdeslam Ouaddou lived to see more days as Orlando Pirates coach thanks to Kamogelo Sebelebele's cool finish that gave Pirates a 1-1 draw against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Stellies put one foot in MTN8 final after home victory over Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch FC defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at a wet Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape winelands on ...
Sport
19 hours ago

'Let the best teams go through,' says Ntseki with a win against Uganda a must for Bafana to make last 8 at Chan

Bafana Bafana will have no option but to beat co-hosts Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, to qualify for the African Nations ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool match halted after Bournemouth's Semenyo reports racist abuse from crowd

Liverpool's Premier League season-opening match against Bournemouth was briefly halted on Friday after visiting forward Antoine Semenyo reported ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Should Pirates' coach be sacked if he loses against Sundowns? Soccer
  2. Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight Sport
  3. We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane Soccer
  4. 'Let the best teams go through,' says Ntseki with a win against Uganda a must ... Soccer
  5. Wallabies rise from the ashes to beat Boks at Ellis Park Rugby

Latest Videos

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max
Fixed | Official Trailer | Netflix