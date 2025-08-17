“But also not to concede an away goal. We were a little bit unlucky in the second half when we hit the crossbar, but we handled them well. I don’t think we gave them opportunities, especially in the second half. [I am] very proud of top performances from every single player, and anyone who came on added value to the team.”
Barker lauds Stellies' MTN8 win over Sekhukhune
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lauded his side’s performance and urged them to show the same skill in the return leg of the MTN8 final after their 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the semifinal first leg at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
Stellies are now favourites to advance to the final ahead of the return leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Goals by Enyinnaya Godswill and Devin Titus in the first half handed Stellies a win and advantage, and Barker was pleased.
“I thought it was a really good and solid performance,” he said. “The conditions were not the easiest, but I thought we handled it well, and we had our moments where we were able to play and move the ball around and ask them questions defensively.
“I thought that we stuck to our game plan very well. We got a 2-0 lead, and it was a question of maybe seeing if we can get a third, which would have put us in a strong position.
“But also not to concede an away goal. We were a little bit unlucky in the second half when we hit the crossbar, but we handled them well. I don’t think we gave them opportunities, especially in the second half. [I am] very proud of top performances from every single player, and anyone who came on added value to the team.”
Barker was especially pleased with the performance of Lesiba Nku, who provided assists for the two goals and feels he is now settling in well at the club after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns in January.
“[I’m] happy with what Lesiba has done. He has been unlucky not to start more matches,” he said.
“It was a late call to start with him when we saw the rain overnight and during the day, and [when we] saw the pitch, we decided to go with the three men in the pitch, including him, with Ibraheem Jabaar coming in.
“Lesiba got his opportunity, and just before he went [on] I reminded him that he is a star and quality player and he does certain things of a higher level.”
Stellies will look to build on that performance when they visit Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
