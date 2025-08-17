Soccer

Fifa's Players' Voice Panel to aid Bournemouth's Semenyo after racist abuse

17 August 2025 - 10:50 By Reuters
AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their second goal against Liverpool.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell

Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemned racist abuse directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match against Liverpool, saying the world soccer governing body would reach out to the Ghana international to offer their support.

Semenyo was targeted by a man in the crowd at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium during the first half on Friday, with referee Anthony Taylor stopping play to address the incident. Taylor spoke to both managers and captains before play resumed.

Merseyside police said a 47-year-old man had been ejected from Anfield. On Saturday, they confirmed the man from Liverpool had been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and taken into custody to be interviewed.

On Saturday, Semenyo thanked his teammates, Liverpool, match officials and the “entire football family” for their support.

“Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination — Antoine's courage and performance on the pitch, despite such adversity, is a powerful example of strength and dignity for players worldwide,” Infantino said in a statement.

“The Players' Voice Panel, established as part of the five pillars against racism adopted by Fifa Congress in 2024, will be in touch with Antoine and is monitoring these situations closely.

“We are committed to ensuring that players are respected and protected, and that competition organisers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action.”

Semenyo revealed that he had been racially abused online after the game.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters also issued a warning on Saturday that anyone guilty of racist abuse would be banned from stadiums and could face prosecution.

