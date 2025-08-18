Bafana exit Chan after dramatic 3-3 draw with Uganda

Two late penalties dealt gallant Bafana Bafana a huge blow as they were knocked out of the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The spot kicks earned the hosts Uganda a 3-3 draw at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday night.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thabiso Kutumela and Phillip Ndlondlo's second-half goals seemed enough to book Bafana a quarterfinal spot in the tournament as they gave them a 3-1 lead with only seven minutes remaining.

But late penalties scored by Allan Okello (88 minute) and Rogers Torach (90+6 minutes) gave the Cranes huge relief as they kept them in the tournament they're co-hosting with Kenya and Tanzania.

The Cranes needed a draw to avoid bombing out of the tournament after starting this match on top of Group C with six points while Bafana and Algeria were trailing them with five.

In the end Uganda finished on top with seven points and proceed to the next round alongside Algeria, who played 0-0 draw against Niger in their final match in Kenya, also on Monday night.