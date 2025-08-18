Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori headed home an early corner, aided by a weak challenge from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, to earn a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, spoiling the hosts’ season opener.
Despite a cast of new faces, Mikel Arteta’s visitors proved they are lethal from set pieces with Calafiori netting in the 13th minute.
Arsenal’s William Saliba backed into Bayindir, who batted the ball with one hand into the path of Italian Calafiori for an easy close-range header.
United were otherwise the better team, with close-season signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu missing good chances.
The home side had Arsenal pinned back for most of the second period and kept keeper David Raya busy, forcing him into a diving save to stop Mbeumo's powerful header.
Set piece specialists Arsenal have scored 31 league goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season, at least 11 more than any other team, and three of their last four league goals against United have been from corner kicks.
Corner kings Arsenal on top, Manchester United the better team overall despite missing good chances
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori headed home an early corner, aided by a weak challenge from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, to earn a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, spoiling the hosts’ season opener.
Despite a cast of new faces, Mikel Arteta’s visitors proved they are lethal from set pieces with Calafiori netting in the 13th minute.
Arsenal’s William Saliba backed into Bayindir, who batted the ball with one hand into the path of Italian Calafiori for an easy close-range header.
United were otherwise the better team, with close-season signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu missing good chances.
The home side had Arsenal pinned back for most of the second period and kept keeper David Raya busy, forcing him into a diving save to stop Mbeumo's powerful header.
Set piece specialists Arsenal have scored 31 league goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season, at least 11 more than any other team, and three of their last four league goals against United have been from corner kicks.
Haaland double as Man City start with statement win over Wolves
Earlier Chelsea survived an early scare when Crystal Palace had an Eberechi Eze goal controversially disallowed in a scrappy 0-0 draw.
Chelsea, whose last competitive outing was winning the Club World Cup in the US in July, failed to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders despite more than 70% possession, in warm southwest London sunshine.
Coach Enzo Maresca gave new signings Joao Pedro from Brighton and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund starts, but neither could make a breakthrough and Chelsea managed only three shots on target out of 19 attempts.
The visitors looked to have taken the lead in the 13th minute but referee Darren England consulted the pitchside monitor and ruled Palace captain Marc Guehi, who shoved Moises Caicedo out of the way, was too close to Chelsea’s defensive wall when Eze took a free kick on the edge of the area.
It was a technical ruling, with the laws of the game stating that where three or more defending team players form a wall, the attackers must be at least one metre from the wall and England spent some time explaining his decision to Guehi.
Nottingham Forest piled more misery on depleted Brentford as new winger Dan Ndoye scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win.
Fifa's Players' Voice Panel to aid Bournemouth's Semenyo after racist abuse
Forward Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 league goals for Brentford last season, did not make the trip to Nottingham due to uncertainty over his future.
Brentford’s highest scorer in the competition last season, Bryan Mbeumo, joined Manchester United in July.
Keith Andrews, who took on his first managerial role at Brentford after Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur, saw his team outplayed from the outset as Chris Wood scored a first-half brace which, with Ndoye’s goal, gave Forest a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.
Brentford were unable to mount a comeback in the second half, with Igor Thiago’s goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute their only consolation.
Reuters
Arsenal's Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Manchester United
Rejection United
Man United sign striker Sesko from Leipzig
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos