Soccer

Former Pirates and Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro dies

18 August 2025 - 21:27
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro has died.
Former Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro has died.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Former Zimbabwe, Orlando Pirates, Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro has reportedly died at the age of 40.

Details surrounding his death remain unclear, but it is believed he was found unresponsive at his apartment in Johannesburg on Monday. 

Ndoro impressed at Zimbabwean side Chicken Inn and caught the eye of Mpumalanga Black Aces in the Premier Soccer League and later moved to Pirates, Ajax CT and Highlands Park.

He retired after playing for Highlands Park in 2020 due to illness. 

Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Ouaddou learns valuable lessons as draw provides relief ahead of Bucs’ second showdown against Sundowns

For Sundowns this draw further illustrates there's still more work for Miguel Cardoso to do in a team that lacked the finishing touch
Sport
18 hours ago

Stellies put one foot in MTN8 final after home victory over Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch FC defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at a wet Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape winelands on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry South Africa' — Dricus du Plessis loses UFC title in dominant fight Sport
  2. 'Let the best teams go through,' says Ntseki with a win against Uganda a must ... Soccer
  3. Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight Sport
  4. Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  5. Furious Erasmus hints at change in plans for second Test against Australia Rugby

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...