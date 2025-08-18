Soccer

Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates

18 August 2025 - 14:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates and Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi Sundowns will do it all again in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadum.
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates and Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi Sundowns will do it all again in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadum.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have sold out.

The teams played out to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday but a winner must be produced this time around in Atteridgeville to determine which side qualifies for the final against Sekhukhune or Stellenbosch who play later that day.

In the first leg, also played in front of a capacity crowd, Sundowns took an early lead through midfielder Teboho Mokoena but Pirates pulled one back in the closing stages from the effort of Kamogelo Sebelebele. 

They are not thinking about the crunch clash yet though because before then the Brazilians have a trip to Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane while the Buccaneers are at home to Stellenbosch FC, both on Wednesday. 

READ MORE

Ouaddou learns valuable lessons as draw provides relief ahead of Bucs’ second showdown against Sundowns

For Sundowns this draw further illustrates there's still more work for Miguel Cardoso to do in a team that lacked the finishing touch
Sport
12 hours ago

Barker lauds Stellies' MTN8 win over Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lauded his side’s performance and urged them to show the same skill in the return leg of the MTN8 final after their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs assistant coach Youssef says they are in constant communication with absent Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef says they are in constant communication with coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is attending to personal ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry South Africa' — Dricus du Plessis loses UFC title in dominant fight Sport
  2. 'Let the best teams go through,' says Ntseki with a win against Uganda a must ... Soccer
  3. Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight Sport
  4. Furious Erasmus hints at change in plans for second Test against Australia Rugby
  5. Wallabies rise from the ashes to beat Boks at Ellis Park Rugby

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep103 | Toyota RAV4, Mercedes Benz A200, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Audi ...
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case continues