Chiefs defender Bradley Cross takes criticism in his stride
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs endured consistent stinging criticism from their supporters as they blew hot and cold for most of last season and some of it went in the direction of defender Bradley Cross.
With coach Nasreddine Nabi struggling to find stable combinations, Cross was one of the players who struggled with form as he found himself constantly in and out of the team.
Cross has started the season positively with good shifts in Amakhosi’s first two Betway Premierhsip wins over Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City which have put them on top of the log.
They go into the third match against Richards Bay at FNB Stadium on Tuesday on top on goal difference ahead of Durban City, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United, who are also on six points.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Cross admitted there is pressure playing for a big club but said it serves as motivation.
“Going through those times makes you stronger as a person. It is important not to lose yourself in those situations. I just put my head down and keep on working hard. To receive criticism helps me and the team to improve,” he said.
Though he has started the first two matches, he has to keep dishing good performances to retain his place in the starting line-up if the coach is not rotating players.
Amakhosi have Paseka Mako, Nkanyiso Shinga and Happy Mashiane at left back and Cross said it is good for competition.
“Having competition in the team is good because it helps you not to become complacent. Having a few guys fighting for the same position helps in that regard and also with squad depth.
“Also, having different people in your position, you can take different things from them. They have some things I don’t have and I have certain things they don’t have. We can learn things from each other and that will benefit the team.”
With a win over Richards Bay, Amakhosi will establish themselves as early pacesetters and Cross said there is no reason to be arrogant.
“There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Last season we were a bit excited when we started the season and we have learned from that. Now it is about taking each game as it comes.
“Richards Bay is not an easy team to beat, they run a lot and they are a competitive team. We have to stay focused, be confident, be patient and not too arrogant.”
