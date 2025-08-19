Sirino's strike gives Chiefs third win on the trot ahead of showdown against Sundowns

Gaston Sirino's goal gave Kaizer Chiefs third Betway Premiership victory in a row as they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the first time since 2015 that Chiefs have achieved this feat.

When they did the same in 2014-2015 season, Chiefs went all the way to win the title, which is the last time they did so.

With this win, Chiefs remain on top of the Premiership standings and joint on nine points with Sekhukhune United who won 3-0 against Orbit College on Tuesday.