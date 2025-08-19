Sirino's strike gives Chiefs third win on the trot ahead of showdown against Sundowns
Gaston Sirino's goal gave Kaizer Chiefs third Betway Premiership victory in a row as they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
This is the first time since 2015 that Chiefs have achieved this feat.
When they did the same in 2014-2015 season, Chiefs went all the way to win the title, which is the last time they did so.
With this win, Chiefs remain on top of the Premiership standings and joint on nine points with Sekhukhune United who won 3-0 against Orbit College on Tuesday.
Chiefs win boast their hopes of doing well this season, but more importantly it comes ahead of their blockbuster fixture against champions Mamelodi Sundowns here next Wednesday.
Though Chiefs dominated the ball with close to 70% of possession they wasted a lot of chances to score more goals. The only time Chiefs scored more than one goal this season was in their first match when they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in Cape Town.
For Bay, this defeat extends their terrible start to the season as the KwaZulu-Natal outfit have now lost all their first three matches ahead of welcoming Chippa United on Tuesday.