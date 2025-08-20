Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinal: Sundowns host Pirates for a place in the final

20 August 2025 - 15:58 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder Brent Carelse says MTN8 semifinal second legs are hard to predict.
Former Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder Brent Carelse says MTN8 semifinal second legs are hard to predict.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 77th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassador Brent Carelse to preview the semifinals. 

Carelse, who played for Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town during his heydays, said Saturday’s two matches are hard to predict. 

In the first semifinal, Sundowns host Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville with the tie delicately poised after they played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Soweto. 

Later in the day, Stellenbosch FC take a 2-0 lead into the second leg against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane where they will be out to consolidate and secure a place in the final.

MORE:

Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Barker lauds Stellies' MTN8 win over Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lauded his side’s performance and urged them to show the same skill in the return leg of the MTN8 final after their ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stellies put one foot in MTN8 final after home victory over Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch FC defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at a wet Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape winelands on ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sebelebele's late strike helps Pirates hold Sundowns in MTN8 semifinal first leg

Abdeslam Ouaddou lived to see more days as Orlando Pirates coach thanks to Kamogelo Sebelebele's cool finish that gave Pirates a 1-1 draw against ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pirates claw back a draw with Downs

Abdeslam Ouaddou lived to see more days as Orlando Pirates coach thanks to Kamogelo Sebelebele's cool finish that gave Pirates a 1-1 draw against ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  2. Mngqithi reveals the secret behind Sundowns' success Soccer
  3. With backs against the wall, Bok coach Erasmus calls for strong response Rugby
  4. Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane Soccer
  5. Former Pirates and Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro dies Soccer

Latest Videos

Texas Republicans approve Trump-backed congressional map | REUTERS
Hurricane Erin threatens North Carolina's Outer Banks with storm surge | REUTERS