Chiefs’ assistant Ben Youssef happy with depth as Sirino leaves bench to score winner

A 57th minute strike by Gaston Sirino gave Chiefs all the spoils, but Ben Youssef was not pleased they couldn't add more goals playing against a team that never attempted to attack throughout the 90 minutes.
"After we had scored, we started to enjoy more. But we have to say congratulations to Richards Bay because even when they conceded they stayed in low block. They decided not to play, only to defend.
"They didn't give us a lot of opportunity and lot of space, but I think in the last 15 minutes we got two more opportunities to score the second goal, but we were unlucky not to. You win 1-0 or 3-0 but the most important thing is three points.
"The most important thing is we won with a clean sheet. We're happy about our defensive organisation and I think it speaks about the difference between this season and last season. We have a lot of work to do with the new players and I think our performance will be better."
New players are not only ones who will boost Chiefs when they welcome champions Mamelodi Sundowns next Wednesday.
Ben Youssef confirmed head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who missed the first three games against Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane and Bay, will be back in town after attending to an emergency involving his wife back home in Tunisia.
Three games, three wins, four goals scored and not a single goal conceded sounds unfamiliar if you associate it with Kaizer Chiefs of recent years.
That's what they have done in the Betway Premiership since the 2025-2026 campaign started to mark their promising start.
The last time Chiefs achieved the feat was during 2014-2015 season, when they went all the way to be crowned league champions. That was the last time they finished on top of the standings.
Amakhosi shares top spot with Sekhukhune United, the other team with a 100% record after three matches.
While showering his team with praise after beating Richards Bay 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Chiefs assistant coach Khalid Ben Youssef said they have done well so far but there is a long way to go.
Ben Youssef said in their last two home wins against Polokwane City and Richards Bay on Tuesday, Chiefs struggled to deal with a low block where teams defend with numbers.
New players are not only ones who will boost Chiefs when they welcome champions Mamelodi Sundowns next Wednesday.
Ben Youssef confirmed head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who missed the first three games against Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane and Bay, will be back in town after attending to an emergency involving his wife back home in Tunisia.
Mngqithi reveals the secret behind Sundowns' success
The new players Chiefs have been unable to use so far because of work permits include striker Flavio Silva, left back Nkanyiso Shinga and midfielder Ethen Chislett.
An announcement about more new players — former Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro and Asenele Velebayi and Luke Baartman from Cape Town Spurs — was made during the break against Bay on Tuesday.
Some of the players may give Chiefs what they lacked so far: aggression and being clinical in their finishing.
Ben Youssef is happy that players coming from the bench have helped the team to win matches. Against Polokwane it was Siphesihle Ndlovu who came on as a second half substitute and scored the winner and on Tuesday it was Sirino's turn.
"Every pre-match we discuss the importance of players coming off the bench. Every time players come on, they give us more solutions and help the team. We're happy about their performance and mentality.
"Some players, if they stay on the bench, they start to become angry and are not motivated to play — but we're showing players coming from the bench are hungry to help the team. I think they did very well."
