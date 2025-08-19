Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his successor at Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso that the title race won't be easy this season, saying more teams, including his Arrows, are gunning for the Brazilians.
Arrows face provincial foes Durban City in their third league game of the campaign at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Abafana Bes'thende are high in morale after beating another KZN rivals, Richards Bay, at King Zwelithini Stadium last Wednesday, bouncing back after losing their league opener 3-1 away to Siwelele four days earlier.
“Cardoso must know it's not going to be easy for him because all these teams are gunning for him, including myself,” Mngqithi said.
The Arrows mentor, who spent 10 years at Sundowns, where he started as Pitso Mosimane's assistant coach, also poured his heart out, narrating what gives Sundowns an edge over other teams, as they've won the past eight editions of the championship.
“It's difficult for other teams to compete at the level of Sundowns; these five substitutions are a challenge for any other team in the league because if you go to Pirates and say you want them to make five substitutions, are you guaranteed the same quality?” Mngqithi asked.
Mngqithi reveals the secret behind Sundowns' success
'Quality substitutions give Masandawana the edge’
“With Sundowns the 10 on the bench are good enough to start, and the 20 in the stands are good enough to start.
“These five substitutes per match have helped a team such as Sundowns a lot. Not that I am saying it should be stopped because I understand the reasons, but the truth is when a team of Sundowns' calibre have so many players of high quality on the bench and in the stands, that's where the league is won.”
The Arrows tactician emphasised Sundowns' depth made it hard for the rest of the teams to compete.
“When you look at all these other teams, you probably can tell me the starting line-up of Pirates, Chiefs or any other team in the league, but with Sundowns, if they don't bring Teboho [Mokoena], they bring [Bathusi] Aubaas and it's still a good team. They don't bring Marcelo [Allende], they bring [Jayden] Adams, it's still the same team. They bring [Siphelele] Mkhulisi, it's still the same team, and that's the difference,'' Mngqithi said.
