Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season
Kamogelo Sebelebele was an Orlando Pirates hero again after scoring a winner in Bucs’ 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership match played at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
This was Pirates’ first win and points registered in the league after starting the 2025-26 campaign with two league defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.
It was also thanks to man-of-the-match Sebelebele's late goal here on Saturday that Pirates played a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the 1st leg of the MTN8 semifinal.
The second leg will be played at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
These were not easy points for Pirates as Stellies pushed them all the way and had a better second half in which they were unlucky not to find an equaliser.
There was pressure for Steve Barker's side to get something out of this game after losing to Kaizer Chiefs at home and playing a draw away to Magesi FC in their first two league matches.
Pirates started brightly and were duly rewarded in the 15th when Sebelebele finished off a move that involved Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng, who had started this match as a No 10 as Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looked to gun for full points in what was Pirates' second league match at home this season.
It didn't take long for Pirates to take control of this match, and even when they lost right back Deano van Rooyen through injury just as Sebelebele was scoring, they still looked balanced after the introduction of Sipho Mbule.
Mbule swopped positions with Mofokeng, who moved to his usual position on the left of the attack while Appollis slotted as a right winger. Sebelebele filled Van Rooyen's position just as he did against Sundowns last Saturday.
Stellies were never completely outplayed by the team they had beaten in back-to-back league encounters last season.
Steve Barker did though miss the cutting edge when it comes to the final third where they battled to unlock the Bucs defence led by their stand-in young skipper, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was playing alongside Lebone Seema.
As much as Pirates dominated possession and attacks, they just couldn’t extend their lead. Deon Hotto should have done so before the hour mark when he found himself one-on-one with Sage Stephens after Seema had put him through.
The Namibian chose to shoot wide when he had all the chance to pick his spot.
As the game went on Stellies got stronger and started to dictate terms in the last 20 minutes as Pirates lost shape in the middle after the substitution of Thalente Mbatha for Kabelo Dlamini.