Soccer

Broos names Zwane and Mudau in preliminary squad for WC qualifiers

21 August 2025 - 17:37
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates's Kamogelo Sebelebele was among the players named by Hugo Broos in his preliminary squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria in September (Photo by Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images)
Orlando Pirates's Kamogelo Sebelebele was among the players named by Hugo Broos in his preliminary squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria in September
Image: Charle Lombard

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named 48 players in his preliminary squad to face Lesotho and Nigeria in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which will be played at the Free Stadium in September.

Included in the squad is Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane, who got injured in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates last weekend.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso told the media after his club's 2-0 win over Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership played in Polokwane that it might take two months for Zwane to recover. 

Another surprise in the squad is Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau who is yet to kick the ball this season due to a contractual dispute with his club.

But there were many new names in the preliminary squad, including Orlando Pirates young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thabo Maloisane of Stellenbosch FC, Sipho Mbule of Pirates, Ime Okon of Hanover 98 (Germany), Puso Dithejane of Ts Galaxy and Kamogelo Sebelebele of Pirates.

Broos will whittle down his squad to 23 players in the coming weeks before they face Lesotho on September 5 and Nigeria on September 9 [both matches will kick off at 9pm].

Bafana have a great chance to qualify for the global showpiece which will be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Bafana are now topping their group with 13 points followed by Rwanda and Benin on eight after six matches. 

Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe complete Group C and after the September matches Bafana will be left with two matches in which they will face Zimbabwe away and Rwanda at home.

Bafana preliminary squad:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Darren Johnson, Renaldo Leaner, Sydney Mobbie, Thabo Maloisane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thapelo Morena, Mihlali Mayambela, Keegan Allan, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Malibongwe Khoza, Bradley Cross, Vuyo Letlapa, Lyle Foster, Thalente Mbatha, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Luke le Roux, Gape Moralo, Siphesihle Mkhize, Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis,Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshepang Moremi, Iqraam Rayners, Puso Dithejane, Mohau, Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Ashley Cupido, Bathusi Aubaas, Siyabonga Ngezana, Jayden Adams, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Deano van Rooyen, Mduduzi Shabalala, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Fawaaz Basadien.

