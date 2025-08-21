Soccer

CT Spurs director Alexi Efstathiou calls for reforms to protect clubs that produce young players

21 August 2025 - 10:08
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Town Spurs director Alexi Efstathiou.
Cape Town Spurs director Alexi Efstathiou.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs director Alexi Efstathiou says they have not received any financial return in the form of transfer fees, training compensation or solidarity payments for a number of players who recently left the club. 

Spurs lost two cases at the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) which declared highly-rated youngsters Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi free agents after the club was relegated to the amateur ranks. 

Baartman and Velebayi have since signed long-term contracts with Kaizer Chiefs and were unveiled to their supporters during the Betway Premiership win over Richards Bay at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. 

Efstathiou was speaking on the challenges facing development clubs in South Africa when it comes to compensation for players who move on to other teams. 

“This isn’t about bitterness, it’s about sustainability,” he said on the club’s website. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinal: Sundowns host Pirates for a place in the final

In the 77th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassador ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“We invest heavily in developing young talent. But if clubs like ours are continually losing players without any return, it becomes impossible to sustain that model.

“Ultimately, it’s the next generation of footballers who will suffer.” 

Efstathiou said players have a right to pursue opportunities at bigger clubs, but cautioned unchecked departures without compensation could damage football. 

“There has to be a fair balance. If development clubs aren’t rewarded for the work they do, many will shut their doors. That means fewer pathways for young players and weaker foundations for South African football as a whole. 

“We need to protect development. Right now, there is no recognition or support from institutions or government. If this continues, football development will become an endangered species in our country.

“For those who don’t see the bigger picture, you are on the path to killing football.” 

READ MORE

Sundowns coach Cardoso hails Shalulile after equalling Nomvethe’s goalscoring record

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has congratulated striker Peter Shalulile who equalled the PSL all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season

Kamogelo Sebelebele was an Orlando Pirates hero again after scoring a winner in Bucs 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership match ...
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  2. Mngqithi reveals the secret behind Sundowns' success Soccer
  3. With backs against the wall, Bok coach Erasmus calls for strong response Rugby
  4. Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane Soccer
  5. Subrayen reported for suspect action after first ODI Cricket

Latest Videos

Judge denies DOJ’s request to unseal Epstein transcripts and exhibits
Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing - Day 3