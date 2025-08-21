“We invest heavily in developing young talent. But if clubs like ours are continually losing players without any return, it becomes impossible to sustain that model.
“Ultimately, it’s the next generation of footballers who will suffer.”
Efstathiou said players have a right to pursue opportunities at bigger clubs, but cautioned unchecked departures without compensation could damage football.
“There has to be a fair balance. If development clubs aren’t rewarded for the work they do, many will shut their doors. That means fewer pathways for young players and weaker foundations for South African football as a whole.
“We need to protect development. Right now, there is no recognition or support from institutions or government. If this continues, football development will become an endangered species in our country.
“For those who don’t see the bigger picture, you are on the path to killing football.”
CT Spurs director Alexi Efstathiou calls for reforms to protect clubs that produce young players
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Cape Town Spurs director Alexi Efstathiou says they have not received any financial return in the form of transfer fees, training compensation or solidarity payments for a number of players who recently left the club.
Spurs lost two cases at the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) which declared highly-rated youngsters Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi free agents after the club was relegated to the amateur ranks.
Baartman and Velebayi have since signed long-term contracts with Kaizer Chiefs and were unveiled to their supporters during the Betway Premiership win over Richards Bay at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Efstathiou was speaking on the challenges facing development clubs in South Africa when it comes to compensation for players who move on to other teams.
“This isn’t about bitterness, it’s about sustainability,” he said on the club’s website.
MTN8 semifinal: Sundowns host Pirates for a place in the final
