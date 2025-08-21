Soccer

Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller

21 August 2025 - 08:29 By Ashraf Hamed Atta
Al Nassr's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal.
Al Nassr's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sadio Mane became the third Al-Nassr player in as many Saudi Super Cup editions to be sent off, but his early goal and a second-half strike from new signing Joao Felix secured a 2—1 win over Al-Ittihad in a tense semifinal on Tuesday.

Mane opened the scoring in the 10th minute at the Hong Kong Stadium with a powerful volley after a low cross from Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

However, the Senegalese forward was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute for a reckless challenge on Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqity, confirmed after a VAR review.

The dismissal continued a troubling trend for Al-Nassr in the competition, after red cards for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 and Brozovic in 2024.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn equalised for Al-Ittihad in the 16th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Al-Nassr regained the lead in the 61st minute when Felix, who joined the club last month, latched onto a through ball from Ronaldo and slotted past the keeper.

Moments later, Felix thought he had grabbed a second, but his drilled shot was ruled out by VAR for a Ronaldo foul on Fabinho in the build-up.

Al-Nassr advanced to the final, where they will face the winner of the second semi between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus praised his side’s resilience and tactical discipline.

“We fully deserved the win,” Jesus said. “The team was tactically very well organised, especially after Mane’s dismissal.”

“We played more than 70 minutes without Mane, who is a key player both in attack and defence. Despite that, our structure held firm. We scored a second goal and had a third disallowed. In my view, the match ended 3—1 — the referee cancelled a legitimate goal.”

Jesus, who took charge of Al-Nassr in July, said he was pleased with the team’s progress given the short preparation time.

“I have only had 25 days with the squad — not a full season. There is still a lot to fix, and 25 days isn’t enough,” he said.

“The match was physically demanding, especially with the high humidity and playing a man down, but we came through with a fantastic win that boosts our confidence heading into the final.”

Reuters

