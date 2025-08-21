Soccer

Sundowns captain Themba Zwane ruled out of action for about two months

21 August 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane ruled out of action for two months.
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane ruled out of action for two months.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Talismanic Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has suffered another injury setback. 

Zwane, who has just turned 36, left the field in the first half of the tense MTN8 semifinal first leg against Orlando Pirates last weekend and coach Miguel Cardoso said he is expected to be out for about two months. 

Zwane missed a big chunk of last season after suffered a career-threatening Achilles injury during Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville. 

‘Unfortunately, Themba will be out for about two months,” said Cardoso. 

“But I believe he will come back stronger and we expect him to come back as quick as possible. Since the moment he got injured, the club made everything possible to make sure that we reduce the time he is going to be away as quick as possible. Lets hope we can do it as short as possible.” 

Cardoso said Zwane’s injury is a massive blow. 

“When a player or one part of the family is not 100%, is a big blow but he will come back stronger and soon he will be on the pitch.” 

This injury is also bad news for Bafana coach Hugo Broos as they have two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and rivals Nigeria in Bloemfontein early next month.

His unavailibility opens up an opportunity for players like Jayden Adams and Siyabonga Mabena who can operate in the traditional number ten creative role. 

