Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso hails Shalulile after equalling Nomvethe’s goalscoring record

21 August 2025 - 08:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile celebrates his record equalling goal during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile celebrates his record equalling goal during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has congratulated striker Peter Shalulile who equalled the PSL all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals. 

The Namibian hitman scored the second goal when Mamelodi Sundowns beat 10-man Magesi FC 2-0 at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday to move to third spot on the log with seven points from three matches. 

Shalulile, who is the all-time leading goalscorer for Sundowns having overtaken Daniel Mudau’s tally of 110 goals in December 2023, will be owner of the record with his next strike. 

There is some pressure on Shaulile because hot on his heels is striker veteran Bradley Grobler who has 120 goals to his name and is still active with Sekhukhune United. 

“When players achieve their own objectives and make history and as a team help them to get those achievements, we are proud and happy,” said Cardoso after the Magesi win. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinal: Sundowns host Pirates for a place in the final

In the 77th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassador ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches and together with his teammates they did a wonderful job in this match.” 

Magesi held their own in the first half but the Brazilians came back stronger after the break with midfielder Jayden Adams opening the scoring after 74 minutes and Shalulile putting the match beyond doubt in the closing stages. 

“They were resilient because it was a difficult match, we had to take it from the beginning. We knew that it was going to be close in the second half. In the line-up, we brought a lot of young players and we knew we could reinforce the team from the bench. 

“A lot of them did well and helped us to get this victory and we congratulate Peter for his achievement.” 

Now that they have registered their first away win of the season, Sundowns turn attention to the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. 

Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane

Peter Shalulile has equalled the Premier Soccer League all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals.
Sport
12 hours ago

They played out to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium last weekend but a winner must be produced in Atteridgeville and advance to the final with the winner of the other semifinal between Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC. 

Top five PSL all-time goal scorers 

129 — Peter Shalulile

129 — Siyabonga Nomvethe 

120 — Bradley Grobler 

110 — Daniel Mudau 

110 — Mabhuti Khenyeza 

READ MORE

Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season

Kamogelo Sebelebele was an Orlando Pirates hero again after scoring a winner in Bucs 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership match ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
2 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | ‘We know our mistakes,’ says Chiefs’ Ben Youssef ahead of clash with Richards Bay

The Chiefs assistant coach is pleased with how the club has started in the Betway Premiership this season
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  2. Mngqithi reveals the secret behind Sundowns' success Soccer
  3. With backs against the wall, Bok coach Erasmus calls for strong response Rugby
  4. Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane Soccer
  5. Subrayen reported for suspect action after first ODI Cricket

Latest Videos

Judge denies DOJ’s request to unseal Epstein transcripts and exhibits
Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing - Day 3