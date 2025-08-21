Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has congratulated striker Peter Shalulile who equalled the PSL all-time scoring record of legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe with 129 goals.
The Namibian hitman scored the second goal when Mamelodi Sundowns beat 10-man Magesi FC 2-0 at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday to move to third spot on the log with seven points from three matches.
Shalulile, who is the all-time leading goalscorer for Sundowns having overtaken Daniel Mudau’s tally of 110 goals in December 2023, will be owner of the record with his next strike.
There is some pressure on Shaulile because hot on his heels is striker veteran Bradley Grobler who has 120 goals to his name and is still active with Sekhukhune United.
“When players achieve their own objectives and make history and as a team help them to get those achievements, we are proud and happy,” said Cardoso after the Magesi win.
Sundowns coach Cardoso hails Shalulile after equalling Nomvethe's goalscoring record
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
“I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches and together with his teammates they did a wonderful job in this match.”
Magesi held their own in the first half but the Brazilians came back stronger after the break with midfielder Jayden Adams opening the scoring after 74 minutes and Shalulile putting the match beyond doubt in the closing stages.
“They were resilient because it was a difficult match, we had to take it from the beginning. We knew that it was going to be close in the second half. In the line-up, we brought a lot of young players and we knew we could reinforce the team from the bench.
“A lot of them did well and helped us to get this victory and we congratulate Peter for his achievement.”
Now that they have registered their first away win of the season, Sundowns turn attention to the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
They played out to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium last weekend but a winner must be produced in Atteridgeville and advance to the final with the winner of the other semifinal between Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC.
Top five PSL all-time goal scorers
129 — Peter Shalulile
129 — Siyabonga Nomvethe
120 — Bradley Grobler
110 — Daniel Mudau
110 — Mabhuti Khenyeza
