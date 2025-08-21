Sundowns coach says Ribeiro transfer saga will not destabilise dressing room
As the Lucas Ribeiro contract saga took another dramatic turn on Thursday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso maintained their dressing room is united.
The wantaway Brazilian, who is the reigning Footballer and Player's Player of the Season, has taken Sundowns to the Fifa Football Tribunal in a quest to have his contract terminated.
Ribeiro, who has stopped training with Sundowns, wants to open the door for a reported money-spinning move to Qatar SC in the Qatar Stars League but the two clubs have not found each other on a transfer deal.
“Sundowns is not making any kind of noise around [this issue],” he said as he looked ahead to the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on wantaway Lucas Ribeiro.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 21, 2025
WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/No1MsxoYHE pic.twitter.com/EF8wEhmwH4
“We are preserving everything that might be happening and we keep it inside the locker room. The locker room is impossible to be broken by these kinds of things.
“The locker is strong, the values inside the club are too strong for these kinds of events. The focus is strong on becoming better and preparing for the next match and time is so little that level of concentration must always be high.”
Cardoso, who won the league in his first season at Chloorkop, said the locker room has strong characters and issues around Ribeiro won’t destabilise the team.
“We have the philosophy that if one falls, two should rise and that is how you develop character. We have strong characters, values and people, and whatever happens is always solved behind closed doors. I am sure it will be spoken about at the right moment.”
The issue that has been bubbling under at the club is regarding the future of Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau who also has not featured for the team this season.