Kennedy Center to host 2026 World Cup draw, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will host the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5.

"It's a tremendous honour to bring this global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes - the best athletes in the world - to the cultural centre of our nation's capital," Trump said in the Oval Office flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem.

"We are uniting the world, Mr. President, uniting the world, here in America, and we are very proud of that," Infantino said before letting Trump hold the World Cup trophy.

Earlier on Friday, Trump announced that the World Cup 2026 will have its primary office in the Kennedy Center.

Trump's announcement comes as he oversees a $257 million renovation at the Kennedy Center, which Trump has said will be a centerpiece of the 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations next year.