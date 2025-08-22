Soccer

Kennedy Center to host 2026 World Cup draw, Trump announces

22 August 2025 - 21:30 By By Andrea Shalal and Frank Pingue
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fifa President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a World Cup ticket replica in the Oval Office as Vice President JD Vance (3rd-L) looks on August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Fifa President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a World Cup ticket replica in the Oval Office as Vice President JD Vance (3rd-L) looks on August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will host the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5.

"It's a tremendous honour to bring this global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes - the best athletes in the world - to the cultural centre of our nation's capital," Trump said in the Oval Office flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem.

"We are uniting the world, Mr. President, uniting the world, here in America, and we are very proud of that," Infantino said before letting Trump hold the World Cup trophy.

Earlier on Friday, Trump announced that the World Cup 2026 will have its primary office in the Kennedy Center.

Trump's announcement comes as he oversees a $257 million renovation at the Kennedy Center, which Trump has said will be a centerpiece of the 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations next year.

Corner kings Arsenal on top, Manchester United the better team overall despite missing good chances

Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori headed home an early corner, aided by a weak challenge from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, to earn a 1-0 victory at ...
Sport
4 days ago

"We're spending a lot of money, wisely, on making it really beautiful. It's going to be beautiful again," Trump said.

The 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first with 48 teams and will feature 104 matches.

Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver.

Mexico will also get 13 games, including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The rest of tournament will be held in 11 cities across the United States.

Fifa , global soccer's governing body, has already put boots on the ground in the United States in preparation for the quadrennial spectacle having set up field offices in Miami and at New York's Trump Tower.

Haaland double as Man City start with statement win over Wolves

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a crushing 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Sport
6 days ago

Dazzling double for Richarlison, winning return for Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur kicked off the Thomas Frank era in style with a 3-0 win over Burnley, powered by a dazzling double from Richarlison, on the first ...
Sport
6 days ago

Champions Liverpool armed with new weapons but repeat act will be tough

Armed with about £260m (R6.2bn) worth of new signings, Liverpool have spared no expense in trying to ensure last season's Premier League title marked ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Ribeiro wants his contract with Sundowns terminated, sends request to Fifa for ... Soccer
  2. Jo-Ane du Plessis takes second; Simbine, Sekgodiso miss the podium Sport
  3. Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane Soccer
  4. Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller Soccer
  5. Broos names Zwane and Mudau in preliminary squad for WC qualifiers Soccer

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon