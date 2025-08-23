Having joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in July for a reputed £55m (R1.30bn), Sweden international Gyokeres got the goal he so desperately desired with a cool finish three minutes after the break, and Timber added the fourth following another corner eight minutes later.
Arsenal's Gyokeres grabs first first Premier League goals in 5-0 thrashing of Leeds
Image: REUTERS/David Klein
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres netted his first two Premier League goals and defender Jurrien Timber scored twice as their side cruised to a 5-0 win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, though the loss of captain Martin Odegaard and winger Bukayo Saka to injury took off some of the shine.
Timber gave Arsenal the lead in the 34th minute with a superb glancing header from Declan Rice's corner. He then played in Saka for the England international to score in first-half stoppage time to send the home side into the break 2-0 up.
Having joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in July for a reputed £55m (R1.30bn), Sweden international Gyokeres got the goal he so desperately desired with a cool finish three minutes after the break, and Timber added the fourth following another corner eight minutes later.
Teenage debutant Max Dowman won a penalty for Arsenal that Gyokeres fired home to make it 5-0 and only the departures of Odegaard and Saka through injury clouded what was otherwise a superb home opener for Mikel Arteta's side.
