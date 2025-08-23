Soccer

Arsenal's Gyokeres grabs first first Premier League goals in 5-0 thrashing of Leeds

23 August 2025 - 20:41 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's David Raya and Viktor Gyokeres celebrate after the match against Leeds United.
Arsenal's David Raya and Viktor Gyokeres celebrate after the match against Leeds United.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres netted his first two Premier League goals and defender Jurrien Timber scored twice as their side cruised to a 5-0 win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, though the loss of captain Martin Odegaard and winger Bukayo Saka to injury took off some of the shine.

Timber gave Arsenal the lead in the 34th minute with a superb glancing header from Declan Rice's corner. He then played in Saka for the England international to score in first-half stoppage time to send the home side into the break 2-0 up.

Having joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in July for a reputed £55m (R1.30bn), Sweden international Gyokeres got the goal he so desperately desired with a cool finish three minutes after the break, and Timber added the fourth following another corner eight minutes later.

Teenage debutant Max Dowman won a penalty for Arsenal that Gyokeres fired home to make it 5-0 and only the departures of Odegaard and Saka through injury clouded what was otherwise a superb home opener for Mikel Arteta's side.

READ MORE:

Stellies to play Pirates in MTN8 final after ousting Sekhukhune

For the second consecutive season Stellenbosch FC will play Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8, after drawing 1-1 with Sekhukhune United in the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Chaine the hero as Pirates sink Sundowns to book MTN8 final spot

On a wild and turbulent afternoon in Atteridgeville, Orlando Pirates played with fire, embraced the chaos and simply refused to be knocked out of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Tottenham win at City again to continue strong start under Frank

A goalkeeping blunder by Manchester City's James Trafford gifted Joao Palhinha a goal and Brennan Johnson also scored in Tottenham Hotspur's ...
Sport
7 hours ago

No Palmer, no problem as Chelsea run wild at West Ham

Chelsea's new signings and young talents hit their stride in the absence of injured talisman Cole Palmer on Friday as the Club World Cup winners ran ...
Sport
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller Soccer
  2. Ribeiro wants his contract with Sundowns terminated, sends request to Fifa for ... Soccer
  3. Cardoso and Ouaddou pick strong line-ups as Sundowns lock horns with Pirates in ... Soccer
  4. Trevor Manuel wants citizens to take ownership of 2027 Cricket World Cup Cricket
  5. POLL | Will the Springboks recover from their loss against Australia last ... Rugby

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon