Cardoso and Ouaddou pick strong line-ups as Sundowns lock horns with Pirates in MTN8 semifinal
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Abdeslam Ouaddou went with mostly tried and tested campaigners in their starting line-ups for the crunch MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
In their last match against Magesi FC, Cardoso gave rare starts to Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile in anticipation of this clash.
But he recalled trusted players in Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners to the starting line-up.
The major surprise was leaving out attacker Shalulile, who equalled Siyabonga Nonvethe’s all-time record as leading goal scorer in the PSL with 129 strikes and he showed faith with Zuko Mdunyelwa at right-back despite the availability of Thapelo Morena.
MTN8 Semi-Final 2nd Leg
Lucas Moripe Stadium
15H00
📺 @SuperSportTV
📺 @Official_SABC1
Ouaddou went with the strongest possible team that consisted of Sipho Chaine between the sticks and the defence to be marshalled by teenager Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lebone Seema.
Elsewhere there were places for Deon Hotto, Thalente Mbatha, Sihle Mdluli, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Evidence Makgopa.
The surprise was that he left Sipho Mbule on the bench but he is likely to play a part as an impact player in the second half.
Teams
Sundowns: Williams, Kekana, Cupido, Mdunyelwa, Mokoena, Allende, Lunga, Matthews, Adams, Sales, Rayners.
Pirates: Chaine, Seema, Mbokazi, Sebelebele, Hotto, Nduli, Mbatha, Maswanganyi, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa.