Cardoso and Ouaddou pick strong line-ups as Sundowns lock horns with Pirates in MTN8 semifinal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Abdeslam Ouaddou went with mostly tried and tested campaigners in their starting line-ups for the crunch MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

In their last match against Magesi FC, Cardoso gave rare starts to Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile in anticipation of this clash.

But he recalled trusted players in Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners to the starting line-up.

The major surprise was leaving out attacker Shalulile, who equalled Siyabonga Nonvethe’s all-time record as leading goal scorer in the PSL with 129 strikes and he showed faith with Zuko Mdunyelwa at right-back despite the availability of Thapelo Morena.