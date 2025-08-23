A goalkeeping blunder by Manchester City's James Trafford gifted Joao Palhinha a goal and Brennan Johnson also scored in Tottenham Hotspur's impressive 2-0 Premier League on Saturday.
Spurs, who have now won three of their last five games at the Etihad, maintained their unbeaten start under manager Thomas Frank after an opening 3-0 win over Burnley.
Both sides squandered chances before Johnson broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, latching onto a pass from Richarlison and finishing with a shot into the top corner. The goal was initially flagged for offside but that decision was overturned by VAR.
Palhinha doubled the visitors' lead in first-half stoppage time when new signing Trafford inexplicably tried to play out from the back, and Richarlison pounced, rolling the ball to Palhinha whose deflected shot found the back of the net.
Tottenham win at City again to continue strong start under Frank
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell
