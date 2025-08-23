“They're (Stellies) not an easy team to break down. Defensively they're quite organised and structured. We find ourselves in this situation by giving away two silly goals away from home but now at home we need to rectify those mistakes and be positive.
'We have to take more risks,' Tinkler says as Sekhukhune plan to overturn Stellies' 2-0 lead
There's no doubt in Eric Tinkler's mind that the only way Sekhukhune United can come back from the 2-0 deficit they suffered against Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal is to approach the second one with a positive attitude.
The Sekhukhune coach believes an early goal for his team at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday would give Babina Noko a good chance to reverse the scoreline and possibly win the encounter in the end.
Encouraging Tinkler is that they've already managed to come back from a 2-0 deficit this season and end up winning the match 3-2.
Sekhukhune sit on top of the Betway Premiership after winning matches against Orlando Pirates (0-1), Orbit College (0-3) and TS Galaxy (3-2).
It was, however, their comeback against Galaxy in Polokwane that gives Tinkler hope they can do the same against Steve Barker's Stellies on Saturday.
“It's obviously a mammoth task ahead of us,” said Tinkler of the match that will kick off at 6pm on Saturday.
“They're (Stellies) not an easy team to break down. Defensively they're quite organised and structured. We find ourselves in this situation by giving away two silly goals away from home but now at home we need to rectify those mistakes and be positive.
“We have to get back into the game nice and early and possibly try to turn that result around. We have to play the best football we've played this season. If we can replicate what we achieved against TS Galaxy, but raise our level even higher, then we stand a chance to turn the result around in our favour.”
Tinkler believes the second leg is akin to playing a second half after trailing 2-0 in the first stanza.
“I'll treat it as if this a second half of the game. What becomes important is that we have to take more risks, we have to be a lot braver on the ball,” said Tinkler.
“We have to be more assertive in attack, but you mustn't be stupid. You must be clever because you know they're going to try hit you on the counterattack. Your work ethic has to be really high and your concentration has to be very high.
“But you need to be positive to be able to go out there and look to get that early goal. A 2-1 lead is not a very comfortable position. If we can get an early goal, it will put a lot of pressure on them and obviously it will motivate us more to get the equaliser.”
Having strengthened his team with more than eight new players that include former SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler, Tinkler said it was Sekhukhune's aim to win silverware in the 2025-2026 season and the MTN8 was the trophy they were targeting the most.
“It was our plan to go all the way to the MTN8 final. For a club like Sekhukhune to actually win a cup it will add history to what the club has already achieved in the past four or five seasons. I think since I've been here, we've broken a number of records and I hope we can continue doing that. That's the objective.”
The Sekhukhune coach accepts that for a club to be successful there has to be stability in their coaching department, like Stellies in the past seven seasons with Barker.
“You can see the growth that happen in that club. The understanding, culture, the discipline ... let's not forget he's an ex-military man (Barker). And I think, the success of the club has come with the club being patient with him.
“I remember his first season in the top flight being very difficult, and possibly if he was at any other club in South Africa there was a possibility of moving on, but they stuck with him.
“They're now reaping the rewards. If you look at what Stellies have achieved over the past two, three seasons is exceptional. A lot of credit needs to go to him (Barker) and his technical team.”
That's exactly what Tinkler is hoping to do at Sekhukhune — stay as long as possible. But he knows, turning the tables in Saturday's match will go a long way in convincing the club he's the one to keep for many seasons to come.
