'We've got to start on a clean slate,' says Barker as Stellies hope to add to 2-0 lead against Sekhukhune

Defending a 2-0 lead is always tricky but Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes if they can add an early goal to that in their next encounter with Sekhukhune United they will be close to making a second successive appearance in the MTN8 final.
Stellies go into the second leg semifinal away to Sekhukhune in Polokwane on Saturday at 6pm carrying a fragile advantage which can disappear almost immediately if they don't add anything to it.
Barker insisted he was fully aware of that and that's probably the reason Stellies played their Betway Premiership against Orlando Pirates in Orlando on Wednesday already planning for Saturday's match.
While trailing 1-0 to Pirates with more than 30 minutes to go Barker decided to withdraw four players, a decision he said was based on making sure they'll have as many players fresh when they play Sekhukhune at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“We're very aware that the game is halfway done,” said Barker of Stellies' lead. “Sekhukhune are a very good team, they're showing that in their league form, and they have the same ambition to get to the final.
“We've learnt in these home and away ties that sometimes going away from home you've got to be braver than at home because of the importance of the home goal. So, we can't go there and just defend a 2-0 lead. That would be unwise. I believe we've got to be positive and take our game to Sekhukhune and try to get an important away goal which will put us in a really strong position.”
As Sekhukhune have no option but to be also brave it means we're set for another great encounter between two sides that have been punching above their weight in the PSL over the past couple of seasons.
There is possibility of Stellies meeting Pirates for the second season in a row in the MTN8 final and Barker says they are not yet thinking about that.
Pirates will have to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to make it to another final and to stand a chance to win this competition for the record fourth consecutive time.
“Obviously we don't know who the opposition will be should we make the final. We don't have thoughts of retribution or any revenge (against Pirates), we'll just be looking forward to the final.
“We lost in a quarterfinal three years back and we lost in the semifinal two years ago and then we lost in the final last year. Hopefully this is the time we go one step further and we can lift the trophy. But it will be unwise of us to be thinking too far ahead except just making sure that we finish a job that we started very well.”
Finishing that job against Sekhukhune will not be an easy task, but Barker is banking on the experience his team gained in the Caf Confederation Cup last season where they went all the way to the semifinal.
“What we do know is never think that the job is done until it's done. We cannot become complacent and believe that a 2-0 lead is anything. In my opinion you've got to start the game on a clean slate. We've got to approach it with a positive mindset.
“We've got to take the game to Sekhukhune and make sure that we don't just allow them. I think the first 20, 30 minutes will be crucial and I'm sure they will be coming out to get a goal to put themselves in a position to take the game to penalties.
“We cannot go there and expect that they're not going to cause us problems. They're a good team. (Keletso) Makgalwa is good player, (Bradley) Grobler is a good finisher and (Vusumuzi) Mncube is showing he's a good finisher.
“They've got good experience at the back but at the same time, we've learnt and grown as a team in these types of competitions. We've learnt how to come through difficult situations.
“This is not a difficult situation in terms of a scoreline but during the match there will be periods that we need to come through and deal with. But the most important thing is we've got to go there and get a goal if not two to take the tie away from them.”
'We've got to start on a clean slate,' says Barker as Stellies hope to add to 2-0 lead against Sekhukhune
Image: VELI NHLAPO
READ MORE
