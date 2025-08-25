Soccer

Ngcobo and Shabalala vows Chiefs will give Sundowns at hard time at FNB Stadium

25 August 2025 - 17:15
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (right) of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring a goal with teammate Mduduzi Shabalala during the Betway Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on August 10 2025.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Could the 2025-2026 season be the campaign in which the real Mduduzi Shabalala and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are going to stand up?

The duo owe Kaizer Chiefs fans a lot as there was hope of them becoming the best of the young players produced by the club in recent years.

Certainly, that can only be the route to take for the two who seemed to handle the media questions with maturity before Chiefs' blockbuster Betway Premiership encounter against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Ngcobo, now 25, was promoted from the club's junior ranks in the 2017-2018 season when he was 18.

The lad from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands can now be considered one of the longest serving players at Naturena, having completed seven full seasons at the club.

But with only the Nedbank Cup trophy — won with the club towards the end of last season — the central midfielder still has a lot to prove.

At 21, Shabalala is younger than Ngcobo but having completed full three years at the club, he can also no longer be considered a youngster.

It was perhaps for this reason that the club didn't hesitate to present both players to handle media questions before a league match that could show how improved Chiefs' squad really is.

Chiefs have started the season brightly, winning their first three matches despite the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi who had family matters to attend at home in Tunisia.

Nabi will be on the bench for the first time this season when Chiefs face Sundowns, the team Chiefs defeated on their way to winning their first domestic cup competition in 10 years last season.

But such was Chiefs' poor form in the league last season that they lost both matches against Sundowns, which was a third successive season Sundowns completed a league double over Amakhosi.

But speaking before the much-anticipated match, which comes as Sundowns are licking their wounds after being knocked out of the MTN8 semifinals by Orlando Pirates at the weekend, Ngcobo and Shabalala promised to continue their winning momentum.  

“We're ready to go,” was Ngcobo's response, while Shabalala said: “We take each game seriously. It's a big one and we're expected to do what will make our fans happy.” 

Ngcobo agreed it was time he showed his maturity and the game against Sundowns present a great opportunity to do that. Ngcobo has already chipped in with a goal this season, his free kick in the opening match against Stellenbosch FC, giving Chiefs their first league goal this season.

“As footballers we're always looking to improve our game. That's what I've been working on, to improve my game, and I also see improvement and I'm happy.”

Ngcobo added there's nothing to fear against Sundowns as they showed in their victory over them in the cup towards the end of last season.

“We know the quality of Sundowns well. We can never say because they lost their previous game [to Pirates] then maybe it's going to be an easy game. They're a strong team; they have their positives and also their negatives. We're just going to work on capitalising on their negatives, making sure we're playing our A game.

“With the previous games we've showed we can play Sundowns and we can beat them. I think the game plan worked well in our last game with them. We just have to continue with the game plan. We know Sundowns is a team that like to have the ball, with us it is to defend well and make sure we punish them when we get our chances.” 

Shabalala pointed out that history doesn't always determine the outcome of their games against Sundowns.

In these types of games previous results don't matter. It's about who is the best and who wants it more. Tactically we need to be sharp and also we're a big team and we can't take that away.

“We also want to do our best and we're not concerned about anything. We're not focusing on what happened on their game on Saturday. We want to be better than last season in every aspect.

“We have goals in the team and if you look at the way we started that was a goal for us to accomplish. We're happy we managed to get nine points out of three matches and we're looking forward to the upcoming games.”

