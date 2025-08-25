Stellies beat Babina Noko 3-1 on aggregate after scoring two unanswered goals in the home leg the previous weekend.
Mthetheleli Mthiyane, who only joined Stellies from second-tier side Milford in the off-season, scored for them and walked away with the man of the match award.
Siphesihle Mkhize scored Sekhukhune's consolation goal.
Barker also lauded Mthiyane's contributions so far, suggesting he has settled in well at the Cape winelands club.
The Stellies coach foresees the 24-year-old midfielder being an asset at the club for a long time.
“I think when you join a new club and put in performances as he's done and you add an important goal, that make him feel part of the team from the beginning, stamping his mark, showing his authority,'' Barker said of Mthiyane
“We are pleased to have acquired his services and he's going to be an important player for us for a long time.
“I feel even against Pirates he was close to winning the man of the match award, Sebelebele won it after scoring the winning goal, but Mthiyane put in a huge performance there as well.”
Stellies coach Barker prioritises getting league campaign back on track
As they remain winless in the league so far, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has prioritised getting their league campaign back on track before thinking about their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on September 13.
“They [Pirates] are a good team, they showed midweek how good they are when they dominated us for the first 20, 25 minutes, so a lot of lessons for us to learn from that [1-0 league defeat], but we will only concentrate on that [the MTN8 final] after the next week,'' Barker said after their 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“We've got some league matches in between, as close as Tuesday [where they host Marumo Gallants at Danie Craven Stadium], we need to get ourselves up and running in the league.
“There's also [Mamelodi] Sundowns [at Athlone Stadium on Saturday] before the final.”
