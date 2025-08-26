Pirates could have extended their lead but seem to fade as the match went on, perhaps fatigue setting in after their energy-sapping MTN8 semifinal victory away to Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.
This second win in four league matches will please Ouaddou as Pirates continue with their recovery after starting the season with two shock defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.
“We have to be more efficient in the final third. But the good thing for me is that we kept another clean sheet (second successive league match) again,” Ouaddou said after the match.
For Orbit this loss, a third in four matches, means there's a lot they need to improve on if they're to keep their top-flight status after gaining promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.
Pirates will travel to face Chippa United in the Eastern Cape on Sunday in their next league match, while Orbit will host TS Galaxy at their adopted home Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
Pirates beat Orbit as they continue with their recovery in the league
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
A three-man substitution at the restart did the trick for Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as his side finally gained strength to beat PSL rookies Orbit College 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match in Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
Ouaddou introduced Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule and debutant Nkosikhona Ndaba for Deon Hotto, Abdoulaye Mariko and Sihle Nduli before the start of the second half following a forgettable first half for the Buccaneers against a team they were expected to wallop.
Up until that change Pirates had played like they were entitled to win this match by their appearance as they failed to do anything that warranted them a break. In the end the first half finished with Pirates having had one tame shot at goal, the same as their visitors.
But after the restart Pirates played with some purpose and got a deserved lead in the 56th minute when defender Lebone Seema scored a scorcher, his first goal in the Pirates colours. Seema unleashed a powerful shot from just outside the area after getting a loose ball from a Kamogelo Sebelebele cross from the left that was not properly cleared.
Chiefs sign former Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe
Pirates could have extended their lead but seem to fade as the match went on, perhaps fatigue setting in after their energy-sapping MTN8 semifinal victory away to Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.
This second win in four league matches will please Ouaddou as Pirates continue with their recovery after starting the season with two shock defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.
“We have to be more efficient in the final third. But the good thing for me is that we kept another clean sheet (second successive league match) again,” Ouaddou said after the match.
For Orbit this loss, a third in four matches, means there's a lot they need to improve on if they're to keep their top-flight status after gaining promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.
Pirates will travel to face Chippa United in the Eastern Cape on Sunday in their next league match, while Orbit will host TS Galaxy at their adopted home Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
READ MORE:
Stats SA survey shows low trust in police: committee chair Ian Cameron
Stellies coach Barker prioritises getting league campaign back on track
Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates
Pirates coach Ouaddou asks fans to give him more time, defends Maswanganyi
Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams confident of getting win against Chiefs
Ngcobo, Shabalala vow Chiefs will give Sundowns a hard time at FNB Stadium
Cardoso blames fatigue for Downs’ downfall against Pirates, dismisses ‘external factors’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos