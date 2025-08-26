Slot lauds Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his players' mental fortitude after their 3-2 victory at Newcastle United on Monday, saying his team had shown the kind of mentality needed to get results in difficult places.

With the match unfolding in the shadow of Newcastle's dispute with striker Alexander Isak, who was reportedly the subject of a £110m (R2.6bn) bid from Liverpool this month, the Premier League champions endured a roller-coaster evening at a white-hot St James' Park.

Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead against a Newcastle side reduced to 10 men after Anthony Gordon's first-half red card, but were rescued by a 100th-minute winner from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha.