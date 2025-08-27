Chiefs, Sundowns settle for share of the spoils at packed FNB Stadium

In the end, they could not be separated after a heavyweight bout that went the distance.

In a Betway Premiership match that was watched by 75,000 spectators on Wednesday night, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns settled for a goalless draw that many will feel was a fair reflection.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi and Miguel Cardoso will see this result as two points dropped, but it does not matter too much for Amakhosi as they have moved to the top of the standings with 10 points after four matches.

The only thing that Chiefs and their faithful will rue is that they have lost their perfect start to the season where they beat Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay.

For Sundowns, they continue to stumble out of the blocks with eight points from four matches that has left them in fourth spot and they have a short turnaround with Stellenbosch FC beckoning in Cape Town on Saturday.

The match got off to a flying start, with both teams attacking each other in the opening first 20 minutes with Chiefs threatening through Glody Lilepo and Wandile Duba, while Sundowns threatened with Iqraam Rayners and Arthur Sales.

Sundowns have won their last six league matches against Chiefs since 2022, including the 5-1 drubbing last year here where Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace — but Chiefs were not in the mood to donate three points to Sundowns again.