Soccer

Mbombela Stadium to host MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch

27 August 2025 - 13:03 By SAZI HADEBE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mbombela Stadium will host the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC next month.
Mbombela Stadium will host the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC next month.
Image: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2025 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will be played at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on September 13 with the kickoff at 6pm, the Premier Soccer League confirmed on Wednesday.

Pirates, who have won this competition in the past three seasons, are up against Stellenbosch FC, the team they defeated 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last year.

Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 on penalties at the weekend to qualify for the final after they played to a 2-2 draw in the two-leg semifinal.

Stellies beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 on aggregate to make it to their third final in recent years.  

MORE:

Chiefs face an acid test against ‘wounded’ Sundowns at FNB Stadium

The real test of character for Amakhosi comes as they host champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Sport
10 hours ago

Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams confident of getting win against Chiefs

The Premier Soccer League is a gift that keeps on giving.
Sport
1 day ago

Mdu Shabalala says previous results don't matter in battles between Chiefs and Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs striker Mduduzi Shabalala aims to use Amakhosi’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  2. South Africa, Ireland cruise to Women’s Rugby World Cup wins Rugby
  3. Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates Soccer
  4. Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams confident of getting win against Chiefs Soccer
  5. Pirates coach Ouaddou asks fans to give him more time, defends Maswanganyi Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 August 2025
Women Championing Democracy: Paving the Way to 2026 Local Government Elections