Soccer

Mdu Shabalala says previous results don't matter in battles between Chiefs and Sundowns

Amakhosi youngster out to catch Broos’ attention in Wednesday night’s face-off with Downs

27 August 2025 - 11:24
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs is geared up for the league game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.
Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs is geared up for the league game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mduduzi Shabalala aims to use Amakhosi’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to be in his team.

Chiefs welcome perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns to FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Shabalala, 21, is in Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad to face Lesotho and Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers at Free State Stadium on September 5 and 9. Broos will announce his squad on Thursday.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play for Bafana and, for me, I know I just need to really work hard so I can put myself in the team because it’s not easy to be there,” said Shabalala.

“We’ve seen how the team [Chiefs] has been performing consistently of late, so for me it is about doing my job and waiting for the right moment. I believe the right moment is now, it’s going to happen.”

Since Chiefs promoted him from their development ranks in June 2022, Shabalala has scored just eight goals from 80 appearances with five assists and conceded he needs to improve his goal contributions.

As an attacking midfielder and a striker you want to score and you want to create chances and have assists, so numbers are important. I am working on improving my numbers, to score more goals and get more assists.
Chiefs striker Mduduzi Shabalala

“As an attacking midfielder and a striker you want to score and you want to create chances and have assists, so numbers are important. I am working on improving my numbers, to score more goals and get more assists,” Shabalala said.

Heading into Wednesday night's game, Chiefs are high in confidence after recording three back-to-back wins at the start of the season, while Sundowns are still reeling from exiting the MTN8 after losing to Orlando Pirates in the semifinals at the weekend.

“In this type of game the previous results don’t matter, so we are not reading too much into their last game,” Shabalala said.

“The most important thing is who wants it more and who’s best on the day.

“Tactically we have to be sharp. Sundowns are a big team and we can’t take that away from them, but we are also a big team, so we will give our all to win.”

Fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)

Wednesday: Arrows vs Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs vs Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune vs AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba

Friday: Siwelele vs Bay, Dr Molemela 

Saturday: Magesi vs AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch vs Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit vs Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa vs Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo vs Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).

MORE:

Chiefs sign former Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad with the signing of vastly experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe.
Sport
19 hours ago

Ngcobo, Shabalala vow Chiefs will give Sundowns a hard time at FNB Stadium

Could 2025-2026 season be the campaign in which the real Mduduzi Shabalala and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo rise?
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams confident of getting win against Chiefs

The Premier Soccer League is a gift that keeps on giving.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs face an acid test against ‘wounded’ Sundowns at FNB Stadium

The real test of character for Amakhosi comes as they host champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Sport
7 hours ago

Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns fans expressed their unhappiness after the MTN8 semifinal second leg penalty loss to Orlando Pirates by throwing objects onto the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bucs out to defend ‘their’ MTN8

On a wild and turbulent afternoon in Atteridgeville, Orlando Pirates played with fire, embraced the chaos and simply refused to be knocked out of ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chaine the hero as Pirates sink Sundowns to book MTN8 final spot

On a wild and turbulent afternoon in Atteridgeville, Orlando Pirates played with fire, embraced the chaos and simply refused to be knocked out of ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa, Ireland cruise to Women’s Rugby World Cup wins Rugby
  2. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  3. Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates Soccer
  4. Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams confident of getting win against Chiefs Soccer
  5. Pirates coach Ouaddou asks fans to give him more time, defends Maswanganyi Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 August 2025
Women Championing Democracy: Paving the Way to 2026 Local Government Elections