Soccer

How Bafana coach Broos convinced Khuliso Mudau to return to Sundowns training

28 August 2025 - 16:51
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau returned to training after meeting Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau returned to training after meeting Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has disclosed he played a role in convincing defender Khuliso Mudau to return to training at Chloorkop. 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Mudau had a contractual dispute before the start of the season which saw him absconding from training for weeks as they prepared for the campaign. 

Because of his stand-off with the club, Mudau and Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro were frozen out in three MTN8 matches where they lost to Orlando Pirates in the semifinal and four Betway Premiership matches. 

Despite lack of action, Broos included Mudau in his preliminary squad for Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and arch-rivals Nigeria in Bloemfontein next week. 

On Thursday Broos omitted Mudau from the final squad for the two important matches and said he had a meeting with the player and advised him to return to training. 

“I made contact with Mamelodi Sundowns to find out what the situation was and I asked the club if I could help to solve the problem,” said Broos. 

“I got the permission of the Sundowns coach [Miguel Cardoso] to have a meeting with Khuliso. I had that meeting with Khuliso and I told him he was right on some issues and wrong on others such as not going to training.  

“We don’t solve a problem by not going to training, even if there is a disagreement between you and the club. This is an obligation of a player; if you are not playing it’s something else.  

“You can say I am not playing because there is a problem but you have to go to training.” 

Mudau has since returned to training and he should be available for selection when Sundowns visit Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town in the league. 

“I think Khuliso is training again and I hope the problem will be solved because he is the best right back in the country and one of the best in Africa. It is difficult for me because I can’t have him in the team but it is the duty of the Bafana Bafana coach to help solve the problem.” 

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Xola Mlambo calls for Bafana Bafana support against Lesotho and Nigeria

In the 78th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by footballer Xola ...
Sport
5 hours ago

'We lost two points,' says Nabi as he laments chances Chiefs missed against Sundowns

For the first time after three seasons Kaizer Chiefs gained something out of a Betway Premiership encounter against champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso defiant despite pressure from supporters

Under mounting pressure from the supporters, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso delivered an emotionally-charged press conference after the draw ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  2. Akani Simbine leads three South Africans into 100m Diamond final in Zurich Sport
  3. Fit Siya Kolisi to lead Boks into battle against the All Blacks Rugby
  4. Chiefs, Sundowns settle for share of the spoils at packed FNB Stadium Soccer
  5. Mbombela Stadium to host MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch Soccer

Latest Videos

From focus groups to feelings at scale: Sens.digital’s science of human insights
Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe memorial service