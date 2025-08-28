'We lost two points,' says Nabi as he laments chances Chiefs missed against Sundowns

For the first time after three seasons Kaizer Chiefs gained something out of a Betway Premiership encounter against champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes Amakhosi deserved the full spoils.

Nabi thought Chiefs should have utilised better the chances they got in the latter stages of a match that ended 0-0 at a near packed FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Victory would have seen Chiefs maintain their 100% start in four league matches and would have put them on top of the log ahead of Sekhukhune United who are ahead on goal difference after they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu FC in Polokwane on Wednesday.

"I believe that without luck today we lost two points," said Nabi who sat on the Chiefs bench for the first time this season after coming from attending a family matter in Tunisia.

"Honestly looking at the game and intensity that we put, the first half was not very good but in the second half we had a more aggressive approach, and we increased the number of times that we were in their box."

Chiefs were particularly close to scoring on two occasions. One chance was before the end of the first half when Glody Lilepo's fierce shot was tipped over the bar by Sundowns' keeper Ronwen Williams.