Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentinian converted a penalty to give Chelsea a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday, securing their second Premier League victory in a row.
Pedro leapt up to guide Fernandez's flag-kick into the net with a perfect header on the stroke of halftime, scoring his fifth goal in the last five competitive matches.
Chelsea doubled their lead five minutes into the second half after Trevoh Chalobah's shot hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm, resulting in a penalty. Fernandez made no mistake from the spot as Fulham conceded their third penalty goal in three straight league games.
Fulham, who had held Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United to 1-1 draws in their first two league games, suffered their first loss in the campaign.
Pedro, Fernandez on target as Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentinian converted a penalty to give Chelsea a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday, securing their second Premier League victory in a row.
Pedro leapt up to guide Fernandez's flag-kick into the net with a perfect header on the stroke of halftime, scoring his fifth goal in the last five competitive matches.
Chelsea doubled their lead five minutes into the second half after Trevoh Chalobah's shot hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm, resulting in a penalty. Fernandez made no mistake from the spot as Fulham conceded their third penalty goal in three straight league games.
Fulham, who had held Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United to 1-1 draws in their first two league games, suffered their first loss in the campaign.
MORE:
Bafana coach Broos to unleash Mbokazi on Lesotho and Nigeria as Makgalwa misses out again
Mbombela Stadium to host MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch
Portugal honour Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to close friend Neves
Liverpool, Arsenal protecting perfect records early in season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos