Soccer

Pedro, Fernandez on target as Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0

30 August 2025 - 16:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal with Joao Pedro.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal with Joao Pedro.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentinian converted a penalty to give Chelsea a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday, securing their second Premier League victory in a row.

Pedro leapt up to guide Fernandez's flag-kick into the net with a perfect header on the stroke of halftime, scoring his fifth goal in the last five competitive matches.

Chelsea doubled their lead five minutes into the second half after Trevoh Chalobah's shot hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm, resulting in a penalty. Fernandez made no mistake from the spot as Fulham conceded their third penalty goal in three straight league games.

Fulham, who had held Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United to 1-1 draws in their first two league games, suffered their first loss in the campaign.

MORE:

Bafana coach Broos to unleash Mbokazi on Lesotho and Nigeria as Makgalwa misses out again

Keletso Makgalwa must be asking himself what's more he needs to do to earn a Bafana Bafana call-up from coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
1 day ago

Mbombela Stadium to host MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch

The 2025 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will be played at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on September 13, with the kickoff at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Portugal honour Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to close friend Neves

Portugal have paid tribute to Diogo Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to his close friend and former teammate Ruben Neves, after the forward's ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Liverpool, Arsenal protecting perfect records early in season

Liverpool and Arsenal will both try to remain perfect in the Premier League on Sunday when they meet in Merseyside, England.
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine settles for second, but injury blow for Bayanda Walaza Sport
  2. How Bafana coach Broos convinced Khuliso Mudau to return to Sundowns training Soccer
  3. Arsenal seek to land early blow on fragile Liverpool in Anfield showdown Soccer
  4. Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open Sport
  5. Akani Simbine leads three South Africans into 100m Diamond final in Zurich Sport

Latest Videos

Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe funeral service
Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...