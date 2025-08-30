Soccer

Portugal honour Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to close friend Neves

30 August 2025 - 12:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rute Cardoso, wife of Diogo Jota, leans on the arm of Ruben Neves, football player for Alhilal Saudi Club and the Portugal national team, as the coffin of Jota is carried out of the church after a funeral held for him and his brother Andre Silva at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar on July 05, 2025 in Gondomar, Portugal.
Rute Cardoso, wife of Diogo Jota, leans on the arm of Ruben Neves, football player for Alhilal Saudi Club and the Portugal national team, as the coffin of Jota is carried out of the church after a funeral held for him and his brother Andre Silva at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar on July 05, 2025 in Gondomar, Portugal.
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Portugal have paid tribute to Diogo Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to his close friend and former teammate Ruben Neves, after the forward's death in a car crash last month, national team coach Roberto Martinez said.

Neves, a midfielder at Saudi side Al-Hilal, was a pallbearer at Jota's funeral. The Liverpool forward died aged 28 with his younger brother, Andre Silva, in northwestern Spain after their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames.

Neves and Jota were teammates at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We know what Diogo meant to each of us and the impact he had on our lives. We want to honour his memory every day. He will be with us and will be another force helping us achieve our goals. Diogo's example is a light for us. We will carry his spirit in our hearts,” Martinez told reporters on Friday.

“Diogo's absence is a factor of unity, motivation and responsibility, because Diogo wanted to win the World Cup, and we are here to fight and achieve that dream. I can also announce that the number 21 jersey will go to Ruben Neves, because that way, that number will remain on the field and with all of us ...

“He had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for Jota, with Liverpool retiring the number 20 shirt he wore at the club. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner, who was teammates with Jota at Liverpool, will also wear the number 20 jersey this season.

MORE:

Bafana coach Broos to unleash Mbokazi on Lesotho and Nigeria as Makgalwa misses out again

Keletso Makgalwa must be asking himself what's more he needs to do to earn a Bafana Bafana call-up from coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
1 day ago

Mbombela Stadium to host MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch

The 2025 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will be played at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on September 13, with the kickoff at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs, Sundowns settle for share of the spoils at packed FNB Stadium

In the end, they could not be separated after a heavyweight bout that went the distance.
Sport
2 days ago

Liverpool, Arsenal protecting perfect records early in season

Liverpool and Arsenal will both try to remain perfect in the Premier League on Sunday when they meet in Merseyside, England.
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine settles for second, but injury blow for Bayanda Walaza Sport
  2. How Bafana coach Broos convinced Khuliso Mudau to return to Sundowns training Soccer
  3. Arsenal seek to land early blow on fragile Liverpool in Anfield showdown Soccer
  4. Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open Sport
  5. Akani Simbine leads three South Africans into 100m Diamond final in Zurich Sport

Latest Videos

Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe funeral service
Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...