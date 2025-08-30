Peter Shalulile is the new Premier Soccer League all-time leading goal scorer with 130 goals.
The Namibian sharpshooter, who equalled Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129 goals a fortnight ago, set the record when he scored for Mamelodi Sundowns during their 1-0 victory against Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.
The victory lifted Sundowns to the top of the log table with 11 points from five matches. They are one point ahead of Kaizer Chiefs, who are away to Golden Arrows later on Saturday and also Sekhukhune United who host Durban City at the same time.
This victory will lift pressure on Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.
Sundowns came into the game at the back of a disappointing run that saw them playing three draws in a row across two competitions, the league and the two-legged MTN8 semifinals.
That run of results, which included Sundowns being knocked out of the MTN8, placed Cardoso under heavy scrutiny and with a section of supporters calling for his head.
Their start of two wins and two draws in the league also didn’t help Cardoso as supporters felt the team was taking the foot off the pedal.
The coach made a few changes to his starting line-up, with notable absentees being Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners. Players such as Bathusi Aubass , Kutlwano Lethlaku and Shalulile got to start the clash.
Sundowns started the match strong and dominated the opening half, though they struggled to break a resolute defence by the Cape Winelands outfit.
Shalulile forced a great save from goalkeeper Sage Stephens, who parried the ball over for a corner kick after 18 minutes.
The Namibian forward almost broke the deadlock when his header from that corner kick hit the crossbar.
Shalulile breaks PSL goalscoring record as Sundowns return to winning ways against Stellies
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images
Sundowns had another brilliant opportunity to score when Aubrey Modiba’s pass set up Tashreeq Mathews for a one-on-one Stephens, but the Sundowns forward missed the glorious chance.
Mathews will need to put some serious work into his decision-making in the final third as he has been costing his side by missing easy scoring chances for quite some time now.
Sundowns finally got the goal on the stroke of halftime when Shalulile scored from the penalty spot.
Sundowns earned the penalty after the Masandawana forward was brought down in the box.
The visitors continued to dominate in the second stanza, creating more opportunities but not being able to put them to good use.
This despite Cardoso adding more fire power upfront by introducing Rayners.
Stellies are still struggling to get their ducks in a row in the league as they have won once in five outings. They have one draw and suffered three defeats to Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs.
But they have done well in the MTN8 where they will face Pirates in the final on September 13.
