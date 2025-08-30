But Silva's winner cannot be taken as a true reflection of where Chiefs are with their progress under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi. Before Silva scored. their play was disjointed — especially when it came to the final third where they wasted so many opportunities to score in the first half.
Silva scores on debut as Chiefs beat Arrows 1-0 to stay on top alongside Sekhukhune
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
It took Flavio Silva less than 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute to show why Kaizer Chiefs signed him as one of their marquee players for the 2025-2026 season.
The Portuguese marksman scored with one of his first touches to give Amakhosi a 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
This is Amakhosi's fourth victory of the season, which keeps them at the top of the Betway Premiership with 13 points after five matches — the same as Sekhukhune United, who are ahead on goal difference after their 2-0 win over Durban City in Polokwane on Saturday night.
This match looked to be headed for a dull 0-0 draw until Flavio entered the fray just before the hour mark. He was accompanied by Gaston Sirino and Mfundo Vilakazi, replacing Mduduzi Shabalala, Ashley du Preez and Pule Mmodi who had fired blanks until then.
It was Sirino who provided a pass for Flavio to announce himself to the hordes of Chiefs supporters who might have doubted his credentials as he was signed after scoring nine times in 33 matches in the Indonesian league last season.
In the earlier match, Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns broke the long-standing PSL record of a player with the highest number of goals when he scored a penalty in Sundowns' 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town. It was Shalulile's 130th goal in the PSL, one better than the retired former Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and African Wanderers striker Siyabonga Nomvethe.
Other PSL results
