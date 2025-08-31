Guardiola rues momentum shift in Man City’s loss at Brighton
Brighton’s German midfielder Gruda snatches late win, Milner penalty cancels out Haaland opener for City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left to rue a second-half collapse by his side after a bright opening hour as they succumbed to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
City led in the first half through an Erling Haaland goal on his 100th Premier League appearance and looked in control for 60 minutes until a James Milner penalty brought the hosts level.
As Brighton's intensity increased, City failed to cope with their movement and conceded again late on to Brajan Gruda's fine individual goal.
“We concede the goal and after that, it [the momentum] shifted,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “Until then it was really, really good, we had chances and the team looked aggressive and dynamic.
“We made a good hour and then after the last half an hour, we were not good. We forgot to pass the ball, just played long balls and we were not good enough. It is what it is.”
Scenes 🤯🤯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 31, 2025
Brighton complete a stunning turnaround against Man City 🔥
📺 Stream #BHAMCI on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/czwoEWayHM
Guardiola fielded midfielder Rodri for a full 90 minutes but admitted the changes he had made to his squad last season and this have led to a period of adaptation for the players.
“We have a really good squad and of course we changed many things from the past to now, which is normal,” the Spaniard said. “We need the new players to adapt and we need the older ones to help them to cope.
“Rodri played a really good performance and he is a top character. I’m happy he played 90 minutes.”
City have suffered back-to-back losses after defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league game, but Guardiola said he was not thinking of the title race yet.
“The season has just started. There is a long, long season ahead of us. We will see what happens,” he said.
City are next at home to local rivals Manchester United after the international break and then travel to Arsenal.
Penalty to Brighton 🤯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 31, 2025
Matheus Nunes gets it all wrong and the referee points to the spot 👇
📺 Stream #BHAMCI on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/IafMkx0Gwv
Haaland put City in front with a well-worked goal after 34 minutes as he wriggled between two defenders to score from close range, his third goal in as many games this season.
Brighton levelled after the ball struck Matheus Nunes' arm as he tried to protect his face from a cross and Milner drilled the spot kick home in the 67th to become the oldest scorer of a penalty in the Premier League at 39 years, 239 days.
The momentum had swung Brighton's way by then and it was the home side who claimed the points when German midfielder Gruda beat the offside trap and rounded James Trafford in the City goal to score and condemn City to back-to-back league defeats.
City are 12th with three points from their opening three matches, while it was a first win of the campaign for Brighton, who climbed to 10th place with four points.
“We are not at the level for a long, long time,” City midfielder Rodri told Sky Sports. “The only way to come back is to look to ourselves. We started well but the second half we dropped a little bit.
“Then at home they have pressure and we make two mistakes and it's 2-1.
What a way to celebrate his 100th Premier League appearance 🤖🇳🇴— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 31, 2025
📺 Stream #BHAMCI on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/h1TQJm18LK
“We are missing the level. It is a matter of the team and the changes, new players have to adapt, and of course when you change the team that much it is difficult. This is our reality.”
Brighton fans sang “Can we play you every week?” after repeating last season's 2-1 win home over Guardiola's side.
“Unfortunately we have the international break. We'd have liked to have carried on the momentum,” much-travelled ex-City midfielder Milner said.
“I was trying to stay calm [with the penalty]. It's not the easiest thing but I hope my years of experience helped.”
After scoring, Milner copied the video-gamer goal celebration of his former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash in July. Milner is wearing Portuguese Jota's number 20 on his jersey at Brighton this season.
“Obviously Jots meant so much to everyone. It is an honour to wear his number this season. I have seen him doing [the celebration] and it was probably a bad impression by me.”
Milner became the second-oldest Premier League scorer overall after Teddy Sheringham, who netted for West Ham United against Portsmouth at 40 years, 268 days in 2006.
Reuters