Guardiola rues momentum shift in Man City’s loss at Brighton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left to rue a second-half collapse by his side after a bright opening hour as they succumbed to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

City led in the first half through an Erling Haaland goal on his 100th Premier League appearance and looked in control for 60 minutes until a James Milner penalty brought the hosts level.

As Brighton's intensity increased, City failed to cope with their movement and conceded again late on to Brajan Gruda's fine individual goal.

“We concede the goal and after that, it [the momentum] shifted,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “Until then it was really, really good, we had chances and the team looked aggressive and dynamic.

“We made a good hour and then after the last half an hour, we were not good. We forgot to pass the ball, just played long balls and we were not good enough. It is what it is.”