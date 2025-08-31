That carelessness came back to haunt Chippa five minutes before the interval when Sergio Kammies gifted the ball to Oswin Appollis, who then set up Hotto for the Namibian international to slot home the second.
One-sided affair as Orlando Pirates hammer Chippa
Chilli Boys pay for carelessness as Buccaneers deliver best game yet under new coach Ouaddou
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates produced their most convincing performance so far under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as they beat Chippa United 3-0 in their Betway Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
Goals by Patrick Maswanganyi (10th minute), Deon Hotto (42nd) and Tshepang Moremi (66th) handed the Soweto Giants their third successive win after a slow start where they lost back-to-back games.
It was one of the Buccaneers' best performances this season against the out-of-sorts Chippa, who are winless in their opening five games and remain bottom of the table with much work to do.
The result saw Pirates move to fifth on the table with nine points. Thabiso Lebitso was handed his first start ahead of Bandile Shandu, with Relebohile Mofekeng, who missed Bucs' midweek 1-0 win over Orbit College, on the bench.
Lebitso did not look like someone who had last played in December, with an excellent return before he was substituted late in the second half by Shandu.
Chippa had Luc Eymael on the bench after the Belgian received his work permit on Friday and the new coach of the Eastern Cape side was on the receiving end of a baptism of fire in his first match in charge.
The Buccaneers were off to a dream start when Maswanganyi capitalised on a mistake by Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali — an attempted pass was intercepted by Kamogelo Sebelebele to net his second goal of the season from close range.
The Chilli Boys were sloppy in defence as they needlessly gave away possession in their own half after trying to play from the back.
Pirates would have been ahead by more had they been more clinical in front of goal, but they failed to capitalise on their opponents’ mistakes.
That carelessness came back to haunt Chippa five minutes before the interval when Sergio Kammies gifted the ball to Oswin Appollis, who then set up Hotto for the Namibian international to slot home the second.
After the break the Soweto giants continued from where they left off in the first half and had an opportunity to increase the lead from a controversial spot kick, but Maswanganyi failed to convert as Nwabali saved.
Appollis, who was outstanding, provided another assist, with substitute Moremi scoring to give Bucs an unanswered three-goal lead just past the hour mark.
Chippa battled to string three or four passes together and hardly tested Sipho Chaine, who was reduced to a spectator.
It was a one-sided affair as Pirates dominated the match and it was a performance that would have left Ouaddou impressed with what he saw.
SowetanLIVE
