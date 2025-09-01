Broos reeling at venue change, injuries as Sipho Mbule gets Bafana call

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos described himself as relaxed despite two factors he admitted made the build-up to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria “one of the most difficult preparations I've had”.

The first major issue is that the poor pitch at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein has forced a late venue change. Broos said the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa informed the South African Football Association (Safa) about this on Sunday — for at least one of the games, the first against Lesotho on Friday.

The game against Lesotho is their home game but being played in SA due to the lack of a Caf-approved venue in the mountain kingdom.

That match, Broos disclosed at a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Monday, where Bafana are training ahead of their departure for Bloemfontein on Thursday, will now be played at the Free State capital's Dr Molemela Stadium.

The second game, against Nigeria on September 9, is still scheduled for Free State Stadium, which has a capacity of 42,000 compared to Molemela Stadium's 22,000.