Broos reeling at venue change, injuries as Sipho Mbule gets Bafana call
Maswanganyi, Okon latest withdrawals as Caf steps in and move Lesotho World Cup qualifier from ‘awful’ Free State Stadium
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos described himself as relaxed despite two factors he admitted made the build-up to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria “one of the most difficult preparations I've had”.
The first major issue is that the poor pitch at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein has forced a late venue change. Broos said the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa informed the South African Football Association (Safa) about this on Sunday — for at least one of the games, the first against Lesotho on Friday.
The game against Lesotho is their home game but being played in SA due to the lack of a Caf-approved venue in the mountain kingdom.
That match, Broos disclosed at a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Monday, where Bafana are training ahead of their departure for Bloemfontein on Thursday, will now be played at the Free State capital's Dr Molemela Stadium.
The second game, against Nigeria on September 9, is still scheduled for Free State Stadium, which has a capacity of 42,000 compared to Molemela Stadium's 22,000.
WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says injuries have made the current camp the most difficult one since he took charge of the team in 2021.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) September 1, 2025
The disclosure of the venue change was left to the Bafana head coach in a press conference and there has been no official comment from Safa on the issue, nor the Lesotho FA on how the logistics of matters such as already-sold tickets will be handled.
“When we saw the pitch last week it was awful, such a bad pitch,” Broos said. “At the weekend we were contacted by Caf and Fifa [and told] that we can't play on that pitch. We contacted Lesotho but they didn't know anything about it.
“Yesterday we got information we'll play at the second-biggest stadium in Bloemfontein [Dr Molemela Stadium]. We have to accept what it is because it's Lesotho who are organising it.
“We don't know why suddenly Caf and Fifa want to be in control of the pitch but that's the decision they've made and we have to take it like it is. But again, we don't have to focus on that, this is out of our power. We just have to focus on the game, and we'll see where we play.”
This is one of the most difficult preparations I've had since I've been coach of Bafana Bafana. We have a lot of injuries of important playersHugo Broos
Broos's second headache is that of withdrawals. He had to replace two more players — defender Ime Okon and attacker Patrick Maswanganyi — on Monday because of injuries. Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates super-gifted new midfielder who has had a history of off-field disciplinary issues, and Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC were called up as replacements.
Regulars including Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Elias Mokwana were already missing and Broos admitted it has been difficult to prepare his side.
“This is one of the most difficult preparations I've had since I've been coach of Bafana Bafana. We have a lot of injuries of important players.
“Today we had to tell Maswanganyi to go home again after the injury of yesterday [in Pirates' Betway Premiership win against Chippa United in Gqeberha].
“His replacement is Sipho Mbule. Why Mbule? I think everybody agrees he's the right player.
“I have to agree that in past years we didn't see what we expected from him. But he's an experienced player, one of those players who can play in that position.
“You know that for more than year we've been looking for the replacement for Themba [Zwane] and we had Tito [Maswangany], but Tito is also injured. It was very difficult to find someone in the right position but when Mbule comes he will be in training, and we'll have a little chat with him to tell him exactly what we expect from him.”
With Bafana leading Group C on 13 points, followed by Rwanda and Benin on eight, with four matches to finish qualification, Broos said it was important they focus on the Lesotho game on Friday before they think about the Super Eagles, who are fourth on six points.
“It's a must-win match and we cannot afford to lose points against Lesotho, but it doesn't mean I underestimate the opponent. That's the biggest mistake we can make to think that it's only Lesotho and we'll win.
“They're our neighbours and we know how tricky neighbours are. We have to be careful, and we have to keep the pressure on the opponents. I don't know if it's true, but I think Nigeria is only playing [against Rwanda] on Saturday — I saw it somewhere.
“It means if we win on Friday it puts more pressure on their shoulders because then they have to win against Rwanda. Rwanda have much to lose because they want to keep the second position.”
The Soccerway website has Nigeria's clash against Rwanda set for Saturday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.