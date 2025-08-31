“The competition is hard. It is not a problem of Peter. We need to manage the players.
Saturday’s victory was Sundowns’ third this season. Cardoso believes the side will improve as the season progresses, especially after the Fifa international break as they will have major players back, including Khuliso Mudau.
History-maker Shalulile still key to Sundowns’ plans, says Cardoso
‘We must remember we have other No 9s in the team,’ coach cautions after ace sets new Premiership record
Miguel Cardoso congratulated history-maker Peter Shalulile after the striker set a new Betway Premiership scoring record with 130 goals with his strike in Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-0 win against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
The Namibian sharpshooter equalled Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129 goals a fortnight ago when he scored in Downs' 2-0 win against Magesi FC. On Saturday, Shalulile netted from the spot on the stroke of half time.
Cardoso said the 31-year-old Namibian remains a key player at Chloorkop.
“I congratulate Peter,” Cardoso said. “I have been saying he is an important player for us and he will be until one day he decides to leave the club. Let’s hope that [day] is far away.
“[It was a] good performance. He scored the goal that gives him the highest position as a top scorer in the history of the PSL, so congratulations to him.”
Cardoso cautioned the competition for places upfront at Sundowns is tight, but said everyone will be given a fair chance.
“We must remember we have other No 9s in the team. Lebo Mothiba, who was playing in France, was not at the level to start the match. Iqraam Rayners, last year, was not the top scorer but the second, one behind Lucas Ribeiro Costa, and he didn’t take a single penalty.
“The competition is hard. It is not a problem of Peter. We need to manage the players.
“Peter played against Magesi and he scored, played against Stellenbosch and scored. If he plays it is because I trust [him], there is not a single player who lines up for Sundowns who we don’t trust, because otherwise they won’t be here.
“It’s important for people to understand that supporting the team is supporting Peter and supporting the coach is supporting the team.”
Saturday’s victory was Sundowns’ third this season. Cardoso believes the side will improve as the season progresses, especially after the Fifa international break as they will have major players back, including Khuliso Mudau.
