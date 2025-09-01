Isak move to Liverpool from Newcastle for UK record R3.1bn fee agreed: reports
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract for a British record fee of around £130m (R3.1bn), Sky Sports News and The Athletic reported on Sunday.
Protracted negotiations over the deal have dominated the Premier League transfer window, which closes on Monday, with a Liverpool bid of £110m for the 25-year-old rejected in August.
Neither Liverpool nor Newcastle immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours early on Monday morning.
🗣️ "I don't like the way he's behaved!"— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2025
Kaveh Solhekol gives his personal opinion on the Alexander Isak transfer saga ahead of Deadline Day 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/jIOzeCnUDH
Isak scored 23 league goals last season to guide Newcastle back to the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish while he also scored in the League Cup final against Liverpool to give United their first domestic trophy in 70 years.
He did not join Newcastle on their preseason tour and was forced to train separately in a tense standoff with the club, which manager Eddie Howe grimly described as a “lose-lose” situation.
Isak, however, accused Newcastle of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a statement that confirmed he wanted to leave the northeast club, saying change was in the “best interests of everyone.”
Reuters