Isak move to Liverpool from Newcastle for UK record R3.1bn fee agreed: reports

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract for a British record fee of around £130m (R3.1bn), Sky Sports News and The Athletic reported on Sunday.

Protracted negotiations over the deal have dominated the Premier League transfer window, which closes on Monday, with a Liverpool bid of £110m for the 25-year-old rejected in August.

Neither Liverpool nor Newcastle immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours early on Monday morning.