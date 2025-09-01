Slot praises Liverpool’s mentality after narrow win over Arsenal
Gunners spent £260m (R6.2bn) in the close season in their bid to dethrone Liverpool
Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday was testament to their hard-working character, said boss Arne Slot, who praised his side's mentality given the influx of new faces and a difficult early-season schedule.
The champions struck an early-season blow at Anfield against an Arsenal who suffered their first defeat of the campaign in a game that was more grit than gloss, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning 83rd-minute free kick.
The Reds head into the international break with a perfect record after wins at home to Bournemouth, at Newcastle United and now Arsenal, who spent £260m (R6.2bn) in the close season in their bid to dethrone Liverpool.
“I'm most pleased with the team's mentality,” Slot said. “We've had to bring quite a lot of new players in.
“And then you have to start the season against Bournemouth and then Newcastle away, and then to play Arsenal at home, which is definitely one of the three or four most difficult games of the season — and already doing what we are doing.”
Slot acknowledged Liverpool's imperfections but emphasised their drive. “We're not perfect [but] everybody wants to work so hard to get a result over the line.”
Luck played a part, but Slot believes it was well-earned.
“I think it was Michael Jordan who said, 'The harder we work, the more luck we get', and that is something you can say about this team. We always give ourselves a chance because we work so hard.”
The manager praised Hungarian international Szoboszlai, who was deployed in a surprising right-back role.
“He understands what a Liverpool player should look like. If you wear this shirt, you should give everything, no matter in what position you play.
“Unbelievable game from him in a position he has probably played only two or three times in his life.”
The game will not go down as a classic, with few proper chances created by either side and little separating the teams beyond Szoboszlai's moment of magic and Anfield's raucous fans.
“If we play this game 10 times more in the same fashion, then I think it [would be] a draw eight times,” Slot said.
“We win it one time and Arsenal win it one time, because it was an uneventful game, which is something sometimes positive too, because both teams were really good in defending.
“I think normally Arsenal and us are able to create more chances during a game, but it also tells you something about the structure and the amount of discipline both teams have without the ball.
“And then you need a moment of magic, which we got from Dominik and that resulted in us winning the game.”
