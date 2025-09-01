Slot praises Liverpool’s mentality after narrow win over Arsenal

Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday was testament to their hard-working character, said boss Arne Slot, who praised his side's mentality given the influx of new faces and a difficult early-season schedule.

The champions struck an early-season blow at Anfield against an Arsenal who suffered their first defeat of the campaign in a game that was more grit than gloss, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning 83rd-minute free kick.

The Reds head into the international break with a perfect record after wins at home to Bournemouth, at Newcastle United and now Arsenal, who spent £260m (R6.2bn) in the close season in their bid to dethrone Liverpool.

“I'm most pleased with the team's mentality,” Slot said. “We've had to bring quite a lot of new players in.

“And then you have to start the season against Bournemouth and then Newcastle away, and then to play Arsenal at home, which is definitely one of the three or four most difficult games of the season — and already doing what we are doing.”