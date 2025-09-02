Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not going to fall into the trap of getting his priorities mixed up.
His immediate focus is the tricky 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against neighbours Lesotho on Friday. The match has been moved from the Free State Stadium to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, though the decision is apparently pending a Cosafa delegation's final inspection of the pitch at the first venue.
It will only be after the “must win” clash against Lesotho that Broos will focus on the Super Eagles on Tuesday, who will arrive in the country with a star-studded team including William Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.
“The game next Friday is about a week away and I don’t want to think about Nigeria for the moment,” Broos said when addressing a press conference on Monday at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, where his team trained before departing for Bloemfontein on Thursday.
Bafana coach Broos not thinking about Nigeria yet
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
“We will see after the game with Lesotho who and how we are going to play against Nigeria. My focus is on Lesotho because I know that is the most important game for the moment.”
Bafana go into the round of qualifiers sitting top of Group C with 13 points after six matches, followed by second and third-placed Rwanda and Benin, who are both on eight points. Nigeria are fourth with seven points followed by Lesotho (six points) and Zimbabwe (four).
Broos said three points next Friday is important to avoid going to the last two matches next month against Zimbabwe and Rwanda under pressure. Six points from this month's games would leave them on 19 and in pole position to reach the World Cup.
“It is important we get victory against them [Lesotho] because if we don’t maybe we are going have more troubles in the future. There is the game against Nigeria and we have to play against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
Fifa silence on sanction for Bafana over Mokoena bungle a mystery
“We have to avoid dropping points. That will put us under stress when we play against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in October. Because of this, we need the victory on Friday and follow that up with Nigeria.”
Broos urged the fringe players who have been called to replace unavailable regulars to take their opportunities.
“Let’s start with Friday. The boys are here not because I am Santa Claus and I gave them presents but it is because of their performances for their clubs.
“Some are here because others are not available due to injuries and other issues. If I didn’t have confidence in their qualities they would not be here.
“I know they can help us. I saw them playing for their clubs and that’s why we chose them because they have qualities to help us.”
