Manchester City sign Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma from PSG

Manchester City have signed Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St-Germain on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, after agreeing to Ederson's departure to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported City paid £30m (R711m) for Donnarumma, who will wear the No 99 shirt and agreed to sell Ederson for £12m (R284m).

"Gianluigi's pedigree, quality and record speaks for itself, and we are all absolutely thrilled he has joined us here at City," said City's director of football Hugo Viana.

"He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level."

Ederson's departure to Turkish side Fenerbahce on a permanent transfer on Tuesday morning paved the way for Donnarumma's signing.